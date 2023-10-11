Bakers were asked to prove themselves to the Bread King himself, Paul Hollywood.

Bread Week on The Great British Bake Off is always stressful for contestants, with Paul Hollywood looming over shoulders with his piercing blue eyes.

Underproved, overworked, doughy – all concerns for bakers under pressure, but how did this year’s batch cope? Here’s what happened during week three of Bake Off.

Signature Bake: Cottage loaf

For this week’s signature bake, contestants were challenged to create cottage loaves; two stacked cobs with additional flavours.

With ten remaining bakers there were some overlaps between them, multiple rosemary and garlic loaves and olive and tomato loaves.

Saku set out to impress with a cinnamon and orange loaf, using a Sri Lankan spice, while others, like Cristy, instead decided to pack their bread full of filling such as dried cranberries, chopped walnuts and rosemary.

Josh set out to create a nduja pizza inspired bread, with basil and gruyere, while Dana named her cottage loaf “Bread-ly Cooper” for its chipotle spice.

However, some bakers, such as Abbi, faced disaster when their bread refused to rise. Trying to stay positive she named her loaf “flat Janice”, joking about “pancakes for breakfast”.

Meanwhile Nicky showed off how to stay warm to Noel, proclaiming that the tent was “baltic” with Matty being grilled by Paul on his “ball size”.

And when the bread was ready to come out of the oven Tasha had to grab the thermometer, unlike many others in the tent who were gently tapping the bottom of their loaves to hear if they were hollow.

However, when it came to judging it was Josh and Tasha who once more came out on top. Josh’s pizza-inspired loaf impressed with his flavours, technique and bake while Tasha was told by Prue: “I wish I made it”.

Others ended up underproving or under seasoning their bakes, caught out by unseemly cracks in their loaves or doughy finishes.

Despite his “monstrous” loaf, Rowan attempted to look on the bright side: “I’d rather be monstrous than mediocre”.

Technical Challenge: Devonshire splits

In this technical, Paul warned that timing would be everything with this doughnut-like enriched dough, split down the middle and filled with jam and cream.

Contestants were tasked with creating eight, neat, identical buns – cue jokes about “wrinkly balls” between Noel and Nicky.

At the end of the challenge, there were many underproved buns and unhappy judges.

Dan came last, having forgotten to add caster sugar to his splits. He was followed by Rowan and then Abbi. Dana came in third, Tasha in second while Saku won first with her Devonshire splits.

Showstopper: Plaited bread centrepiece

Going into the showstopper Dan, Abbi and Rowan were in trouble while Josh, Tasha and Saku were at the top of the tent.

Bakers were asked to create a braided bread bake with two different types of flour in four hours.

Rowan set out to make his namesake tree, with a combination of sweet curry bread and bacon and parmesan. Abbi looked to redeem herself with a nine-strand epic braid made with walnut and stilton along with wild garlic and nettle, while Dan set out to create a stuffed crust pizza showstopper.

Others such as Cristy set out to create a sweet centrepiece, while others such as Nicky went for more whimsical designs with her Highland cow bread while Matty made the West Ham hammers in honour of his favourite football team.

Saku’s beautiful peacock loaf was flavoured with garlic and rosemary while Dana was inspired by seaside picnics.

Josh was another baker who focused on sport, naming his team’s tiger mascot in honour of Paul but impressing with his “ingenious” creation.

But when it came to impressing the judge’s Tasha once more came out on top with her recreation of Medusa from Greek mythology. Her delicate braided hands and flavours led Paul to praising her bread baking abilities.

Who was Bake Off’s Star Baker?

Once again Tasha came out on top, becoming Star Baker for a second time.

Who left Bake Off?