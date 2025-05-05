What time does the Met Gala start? Here's what to know about the 2025 event - including where to watch
Known as the biggest night in fashion, the countdown to the 2025 Met Gala is on.
Taking place in New York City later this evening, the annual fundraiser for the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will see some of the biggest names in entertainment dress to impress.
With the theme, guest list and people chairing the event changing each year, here’s what you need to know about the Met Gala 2025 - including how to watch it in the UK.
When is the Met Gala?
Each year, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May, which this year falls on Monday, May 5.
What time does the Met Gala start in the UK? Where to watch live
If you’re hoping to watch the Met Gala live from the UK, brace yourself for a long night as the red carpet will officially start at 11pm UK time.
It will be livestreamed via Vogue’s YouTube channel, as well as their other social media accounts such as Instagram and TikTok.
What is the 2025 Met Gala theme?
The Met Gala 2025 theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, while the dress code is Tailored for You.
Typically connected to the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, this year the theme will focus exclusively on menswear for the first time since 2003. It is inspired by Monica L Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.
As such, organisers hope this year’s dress code will invite “creative interpretation” of the theme; essentially asking attendees to to embrace their own personal style in their looks, alongside “traditional” dandy styles and elements found in menswear.
In recent years there has been criticism from those watching at home that the men attending the event “let the team down”. But could this change for 2025 with a dedicated menswear theme?
Who are the 2025 co-chairs?
As per usual, Vogue editor Anna Wintour will oversee the Met Gala.
She will be joined by a number of co-chairs for 2025 including Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Lewis Hamilton, who is fresh from the Miami Grand Prix.
Basketball star LeBron James is also an honorary chair member for this year’s event.
Who is on the 2025 Met Gala guest list?
While we don’t know exactly who will be attending the Met Gala until the event begins, there are a number of guests whose presence has already been confirmed.
For 2025, organisers have revived a previous Met Gala tradition of a host committee which means we know the following stars will be in attendance:
- André 3000
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Grace Wales Bonner
- Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
- Jordan Casteel
- Dapper Dan
- Doechii
- Ayo Edebiri
- Edward Enninful
- Jeremy O. Harris
- Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
- Rashid Johnson
- Regina King
- Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
- Audra McDonald
- Janelle Monáe
- Jeremy Pope
- Angel Reese
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Olivier Rousteing
- Tyla
- Usher
- Kara Walker
There are also several celebrities who have been spotted attending pre-Met Gala dinners and events in New York such as Sabrina Carpenter and Anne Hathaway, as well as Rihanna, who is likely to attend alongside her partner (and gala co-chair) A$AP Rocky.
Who are this year’s hosts?
The Met Gala is a highly exclusive event which the public will never see the inside of. That being said, however, there will be a series of hosts covering the fundraiser from the Red Carpet.
American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor will host the 2025 Met Gala for Vogue, alongside actress and comedian Ego Nwodim, and TV personality La La Anthony.
YouTuber, podcaster and business owner Emma Chamberlain will also return as the magazine’s Special Correspondent for the fifth year in a row.
