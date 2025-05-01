The 2025 Formula One World Championship heads to Miami this weekend as the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle it out at the International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Set to get underway on Sunday 4 May at 9pm UK time, Mclaren’s Oscar Piastri will be eyeing up a fourth podium win, and an increase to his 99 points, though teammate Norris and rival Verstappen are hot on his heels in second and third place respectively.

Morphing into one of the most lucrative sports on the planet over the last few decades, Verstappen is currently the highest-paid driver, with the likes of Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso among the highest earners. With such riches on offers, many F1 players have morphed into some of the richest sportsman on the planet - before we even discuss their multi-million pound endorsements and business ventures. But who is the richest F1 player of all time?

Here are the top 15 richest Formula 1 players of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Nigel Mansell - $90million With 31 wins, 59 podiums, and a relentless driving style, Mansell built a legacy as a as one of Britain's most fearless F1 champions between the years of 1980–1995. He has a reported net worth of $90million.

2 . Nikita Mazepin - $100million The Russian driver had a brief and controversial F1 career, limited to the 2021 season with Haas, where he struggled with an uncompetitive VF-21 car. After his rise through karting, Formula Renault and GP3, he began his F1 tenure but it was marred by on-track incidents, including a crash on his debut lap in Bahrain. He has a reported net worth of $100million.

3 . Martin Brundle - $100million More prominently known as an F1 commentator these, the King's Lynn's was an driver for a number of teams beginning in the mid-1980s. He scored 98 career points, with 9 podiums and 7 fastest laps, and had strong stints with McLaren (1994) and Jordan (1995). The Englishman has a reported net worth of $100 million.