From radishes to sleeping beauties: 49 of the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala

From florals to pyjamas, here are how this year’s Met Gala guests interpreted this year’s theme.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 7th May 2024, 11:10 BST

Stars such as Bad Bunny and Zendaya, who wore two outfits, were undoubtedly among the best dressed at the 2024 Met Gala.

But with this year’s dress code titled “The Garden in Time”, inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by JG Ballard, outfits were certainly open to interpretation. Challengers star Mike Faist plucked more than flowers from the garden with his Loewe radish brooch, while his co-star Zendaya - also one of this year’s co-chairs - stunned with two separate red carpet outfits.

From florals in abundance to more unique takes on this year’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme, here are 49 of the best dressed 2024 Met Gala attendees.

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

1. Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

Emma Chamberlain attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

2. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

Cole Escola attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

3. Cole Escola

Cole Escola attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

4. Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".

