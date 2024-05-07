From radishes to sleeping beauties: 49 of the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala

Stars such as Bad Bunny and Zendaya, who wore two outfits, were undoubtedly among the best dressed at the 2024 Met Gala .

But with this year’s dress code titled “The Garden in Time”, inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by JG Ballard, outfits were certainly open to interpretation. Challengers star Mike Faist plucked more than flowers from the garden with his Loewe radish brooch, while his co-star Zendaya - also one of this year’s co-chairs - stunned with two separate red carpet outfits.