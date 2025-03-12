Sabrina Carpenter wowed a sold out OVO Hydro this week as she brought her spectacular Short n’ Sweet tour to Glasgow.
First finding fame on Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, Carpenter released her debut album Eyes Wide Open back in 2015.
The next decade saw her achieve success, with another four studio albums, but it was her sixth record, Short n' Sweet, that catapulted her to global superstardom in 2024.
The album earned two Grammy Awards and spawned two megahits in Espresso and Please Please Please.
This success has seen her play to hundreds of thousands of thousands of people over the last year, and she’s set play two huge concerts in London’s Hyde Park this summer.
But first it was time for her first performance in Glasgow since playing the Barrowland Ballroom a couple of years ago - and she did not disappoint in what, for her, is now an intimate setting.
Here are 27 pictures from the inforgettable evening - and the full setlist.
Sabrina Carpenter played:
Taste
Good Graces
Slim Pickins
Tornado Warnings
Lie to Girls/decode
Bed Chem
Feather
Fast Times
Busy Woman
Sharpest Tool / opposite
because i liked a boy
Coincidence
Bad Reviews
Nonsense
Dumb & Poetic
Juno
Please Please Please
Don't Smile