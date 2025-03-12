Sabrina Carpenter wowed a sold out OVO Hydro this week as she brought her spectacular Short n’ Sweet tour to Glasgow.

First finding fame on Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, Carpenter released her debut album Eyes Wide Open back in 2015.

The next decade saw her achieve success, with another four studio albums, but it was her sixth record, Short n' Sweet, that catapulted her to global superstardom in 2024.

The album earned two Grammy Awards and spawned two megahits in Espresso and Please Please Please.

This success has seen her play to hundreds of thousands of thousands of people over the last year, and she’s set play two huge concerts in London’s Hyde Park this summer.

But first it was time for her first performance in Glasgow since playing the Barrowland Ballroom a couple of years ago - and she did not disappoint in what, for her, is now an intimate setting.

Here are 27 pictures from the inforgettable evening - and the full setlist.

Sabrina Carpenter played:

Taste

Good Graces

Slim Pickins

Tornado Warnings

Lie to Girls/decode

Bed Chem

Feather

Fast Times

Busy Woman

Sharpest Tool / opposite

because i liked a boy

Coincidence

Bad Reviews

Nonsense

Dumb & Poetic

Juno

Please Please Please

Don't Smile

1 . Light show The Hydro was lit up in red and purple in honour of Sabrina Carpenter.

2 . Support English singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri got the crowd warmed up for Sabrina Carpenter.

3 . Ready for it The crowd await the star's arrival.