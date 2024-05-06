Here are some Scottish Met Gala attendees throughout the years. Images: GettyHere are some Scottish Met Gala attendees throughout the years. Images: Getty
Met Gala: 13 of the best dressed Scottish celebrities from across the years

From Alan Cumming's 2001 kilt to David Byrne's 2023 bike, here are some of the best dressed Scottish celebrities at the Met Gala

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 6th May 2024, 15:15 BST

From actors and musicians to models and designers, there are plenty of opportunities to be named one of the Met Gala’s best dressed.

Ahead of this evening’s event with its “The Garden in Time” dress code, we decided to take a look back at some of the best outfits worn by Scottish celebrities at the fundraiser.

From the late model Stella Tennant to Hollywood stars such as James McAvoy, here are 13 of the best dressed Scottish celebrities at the Met Gala throughout the years.

During the 2001 Met Gala – with the theme of Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years – Alan Cumming was an early risk taker with his kilt, which didn’t quite meet the brief but was undoubtedly a standout.

1. Alan Cumming, 2001

During the 2001 Met Gala – with the theme of Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years – Alan Cumming was an early risk taker with his kilt, which didn’t quite meet the brief but was undoubtedly a standout.

Born in the Borders, Stella Tennant was one of Scotland’s most famous models, having worked with designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen, and Gianni Versace. Here she attends the 2004 Met Gala, Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.

2. Stella Tennant, 2004

Born in the Borders, Stella Tennant was one of Scotland’s most famous models, having worked with designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen, and Gianni Versace. Here she attends the 2004 Met Gala, Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.

Tilda Swinton isn’t a Met Gala regular, but her appearance during the 2008 event Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy wasn’t one to forget.

3. Tilda Swinton, 2008

Tilda Swinton isn’t a Met Gala regular, but her appearance during the 2008 event Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy wasn’t one to forget.

She may be Australian, however both of Isla Fisher’s parents are Scottish and she spent some of her childhood in Bathgate. Her blue dress from the 2011 Met Gala helped mark the theme “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”.

4. Isla Fisher, 2011

She may be Australian, however both of Isla Fisher’s parents are Scottish and she spent some of her childhood in Bathgate. Her blue dress from the 2011 Met Gala helped mark the theme “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”.

