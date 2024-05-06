Met Gala: 13 of the best dressed Scottish celebrities from across the years

From actors and musicians to models and designers, there are plenty of opportunities to be named one of the Met Gala’s best dressed.
From the late model Stella Tennant to Hollywood stars such as James McAvoy, here are 13 of the best dressed Scottish celebrities at the Met Gala throughout the years.
1. Alan Cumming, 2001
During the 2001 Met Gala – with the theme of Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years – Alan Cumming was an early risk taker with his kilt, which didn’t quite meet the brief but was undoubtedly a standout.
2. Stella Tennant, 2004
Born in the Borders, Stella Tennant was one of Scotland’s most famous models, having worked with designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen, and Gianni Versace. Here she attends the 2004 Met Gala, Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.
3. Tilda Swinton, 2008
Tilda Swinton isn’t a Met Gala regular, but her appearance during the 2008 event Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy wasn’t one to forget.
4. Isla Fisher, 2011
She may be Australian, however both of Isla Fisher’s parents are Scottish and she spent some of her childhood in Bathgate. Her blue dress from the 2011 Met Gala helped mark the theme “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”.