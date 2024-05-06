Met Gala: 13 of the best dressed Scottish celebrities from across the years

From actors and musicians to models and designers, there are plenty of opportunities to be named one of the Met Gala’s best dressed.

Ahead of this evening’s event with its “The Garden in Time” dress code, we decided to take a look back at some of the best outfits worn by Scottish celebrities at the fundraiser.

From the late model Stella Tennant to Hollywood stars such as James McAvoy, here are 13 of the best dressed Scottish celebrities at the Met Gala throughout the years.

1 . Alan Cumming, 2001 During the 2001 Met Gala – with the theme of Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years – Alan Cumming was an early risk taker with his kilt, which didn't quite meet the brief but was undoubtedly a standout.

2 . Stella Tennant, 2004 Born in the Borders, Stella Tennant was one of Scotland's most famous models, having worked with designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen, and Gianni Versace. Here she attends the 2004 Met Gala, Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.

3 . Tilda Swinton, 2008 Tilda Swinton isn't a Met Gala regular, but her appearance during the 2008 event Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy wasn't one to forget.