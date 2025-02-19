Pop Rich List 2025: Here are the 21 wealthiest pop singers in the world - Taylor Swift net worth

They're amongst the most famous people in the world - with armies of fans following their every move.

And the leading lights of the pop music industry can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (yes, they're back too!).

Add in money-spinning tours (flicking the switch on dynamic pricing to get an extra bob or two), advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these glittering icons can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they also write their own material.

Here are the 21 richest pop stars in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Taylor Swift Last year saw Taylor Swift become the richest pop star in the world for the first time - thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour. She's now worth an estimated - and jaw-dropping - $1.5 billion.

2 . Rihanna With an estimated net worth of a cool £1.4 billion, Umbrella star Rihanna is the second wealthiest pop star on the planet. Although she has made plenty from her voice, the majority of her fortune has come from her hugely successful Fenty Beauty Line.

3 . Madonna Since scoring her first hit single with Holiday in 1983 Madonna has rarely been out of the charts. It's helped the queen of pop amass aproximately $850 million - putting her in third place.