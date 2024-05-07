Met Gala 2024: with their boring suits, the boys let us down on the red carpet
Imagine. You’ve got a ticket to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.
You have top designers at your disposal, a team of stylists and money is no object. And you wear…a boring old suit.
At this year’s event, the fundraiser’s theme was The Garden of Time, inspired by a JG Ballard story and to match the current exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
There were plenty of dramatic outfits from celebrities including Zendaya, who dazzled in an incredible Maison Margiela Artisanal dress, and Gigi Hadid in flowing Thom Browne.
It was the boys who let us down. There were so many vanilla two pieces, worn by Donald Glover, Chris Hemsworth and Sam Smith, among many others. In fact, all the dudes were in their best man suits and looking bored, like they’d just rolled in hungover from Vegas.
It gave me flashbacks to ex-boyfriends refusing to wear fancy dress at Halloween. Or, even worse, sporting token novelty socks.
Where are the peacocks? If there’s a dress code, make an effort. Or next year, you’re not invited.
