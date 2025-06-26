Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is back with a brand new single.

Lewis Capaldi has shared his long-awaited comeback single – new song Survive marking the Scottish singer's first new music for 16 months.

The West Lothian chart-topper dropped the song at midnight on Thursday, sending his huge fanbase into a frenzy.

A typically anthemic number, the release is presumably timed to coincide with his rumoured big stage return at Glastonbury tonight, two years after his breakdown on the Pyramid Stage.

‘Most nights I fear that I’m not enough, I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up’, he sings in a huge, hair-raising and brutally honest track that addresses mental health challenges of self-doubt and despair. In typical Capaldi fashion, however, he comes out swinging in a chorus full of defiance: ‘I swear to God I’ll survive, if it kills me to, I’m gonna’ get up and try, if it’s the last thing I’ll do’.

Survive also sees the 28-year-old reunited with close collaborator Romans, who co-wrote his global megahit, Someone You Loved, that extraordinarily turned 10x Platinum earlier this year.

The new track arrives off the back of three Scottish shows in May that saw the singer return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week. With no pressure, and no level of expectation, the shows allowed Capaldi the space to gauge his comfort and emotional response before returning to the spotlight – a move which ended up proving nothing short of a triumph.

Capaldi's last release, the hit-packed album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, scored him his second UK number 1 album, creating another three UK No.1 singles, Pointless, Wish You The Best and the Platinum-certified Forget Me, working with hitmakers including Max Martin (Taylor Swift, The Weeknd), Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean), and longtime collaborator Phil Plested (James Bay, Bastille).

The album also gained widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The Guardian, New York Times, NME, Rolling Stone, GQ, Stereogum and many more. It also topped airplay charts, smashing an impressive 95,000 units, outselling the rest of that week’s Top 10 combined, as well as outselling first week sales of his own monumental debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

In April 2023, Capaldi explored how the pressures of fame have affected him mentally and physically in the documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now. The documentary shot straight to the top of the Netflix chart, making it the most watched film on the platform since its release. It also won an National Television Award (NTA) in the authored documentary category and has been nominated for a Grammy for best music film.

Survive lyrics:

How long ‘til it feels

Like the wounds finally starting to heal

How long ‘til it feels

Like I’m more than a spoke in a wheel

Most nights I fear

That I’m not enough

I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up

But when hope is lost

And I come undone

I swear to God I’ll survive

If it kills me to

I’m gonna get up and try

If it’s the last thing I do

I’ve still got something to give

Though it hurts sometimes

I’m gonna get up and live

Until the day that I die

I swear to God I’ll survive

How long ‘til you know

That in truth you know nothing at all