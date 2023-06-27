All Sections
Lewis Capaldi performs onstage during iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena on November 29, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Here are 10 interesting and fun facts about the award winning Scottish ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ star Lewis Capaldi.
By Graham Falk
Published 7th Feb 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST

Over the last five years, he has become one of the most recognised and loved musicians in the world, offering fans hit after hit and a top quality social media presence to go with it.

The 26-year-old has won countless awards during his career already, including a Brit award in 2020 for his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which including hits such as ‘Somebody You Loved’ and ‘Grace’.

And while he is one of the biggest names in music, there are still tons of facts that many do not know about him and his outstanding career in music so far!

Without further ado, here are 10 fun facts you may not know about Lewis Capaldi.

Back in 2019, he told reporters "I like animals. I enjoyed how they tasted for a very long time. But, now, I’ve decided just to not eat them." He had tried to go vegan but said he found the process to difficult.

1. He is a vegetarian

Back in 2019, he told reporters "I like animals. I enjoyed how they tasted for a very long time. But, now, I've decided just to not eat them." He had tried to go vegan but said he found the process to difficult.

After first being noticed by One Direction vocalist Niall Horan in 2017, he was offering the supporting role on the singer's solo tour in 2018. Ever since, the duo have been very close friends, have worked together on a collaboration and can be routinely seen sharing jokes via their social media channels.

2. He is best mates with a member of One Direction

After first being noticed by One Direction vocalist Niall Horan in 2017, he was offering the supporting role on the singer's solo tour in 2018. Ever since, the duo have been very close friends, have worked together on a collaboration and can be routinely seen sharing jokes via their social media channels.

While he was born in Glasgow, Capaldi is also of Irish and Italian ancestry.

3. Ancestry

While he was born in Glasgow, Capaldi is also of Irish and Italian ancestry.

He learned how to play guitar when he was just nine-years-old. He started writing songs shortly afterwards and reportedly played his earliest gigs after sneaking into pubs with the help of his eldest brother.

4. He was a younger learner!

He learned how to play guitar when he was just nine-years-old. He started writing songs shortly afterwards and reportedly played his earliest gigs after sneaking into pubs with the help of his eldest brother.

