Later this month 135,000 people will pack into Worthy Farm for perhaps the biggest musical event of the year - the Glastonbury Festival.

They’ll see headliners The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo and Neil Young, along with hundreds of other acts across over 100 stages.

But looking at the schedule on the official website, music fans will see numerous timeslots with ‘TBA’ next to them - with no indication of who will be playing. It could be a global megastar, or some busker from down the road on an acoustic guitar. Such is the joy of the festival.

There are some big gaps to be filled - on Friday there’s 11.30am on the Woodsies Stage, 4.55pm on the Pyramid Stage, and 8.30pm on the BBC Introducing Stage.

On Saturday, expect plenty of interest about who exactly ‘Patchwork’ are - third on the Pyramid Stage bill. Meanwhile there will be surprises for prime spots on the Park Stage at 7.30pm and the Shangri-la Stage at midnight.

On Sunday, those opting to go to the BBC Introducing Stage at 8.30pm could be in for a treat (or not).

Rumours are rife about who will be performing - here are 11 possibilities.

1 . Lewis Capaldi Scotland's own Lewis Capaldi is a hot favourite to play a surprise set before Alanis Morissette on the Friday on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm. Two years ago he famously needed the crowd's help to finish a song due to his much-publicised health problems, which led to him taking a career break. He has unfinished business.

2 . Haim The three sisters of Haim have a new album out and are in the UK with free time on Glastonbury weekend. The fact that there's a book called 'Patchwork' written by a German author called Sylvia HAIM means some people reckon they've solved the riddle of who will be appearing third on the bill on the Saturday.

3 . Kneecap Probably the most talked-about band of the whole festival, Irish rappers Kneecap will be playing the West Holts Stage at 4pm on the Saturday - despite being dropped from Scottish festival TRNSMT. Other appearances have been rumoured though - they could pretty much pop up anywhere at anytime.