It looks like the Scottish star is about to make a big comeback.

It’s looking like a big week for ‘Scotland’s Beyonce’, as Bathgate-born singer Lewis Capaldi seems set to make a live comeback - and release a new single.

It’s been widely reported that Capaldi, who has only played a couple of tiny gigs since his Glastonbury set in 2023, will perform a surprise set on the festival’s Pyramid Stage tomorrow (Friday, June 27).

Last time he was at Worthy Farm he famously needed the crowd's help to finish a song due to his much-publicised health issues, which led to him taking a career break.

And, as if a live comeback wasn’t enough for his huge fanbase, it’s also rumoured that he’ll be releasing a single at the same time - his first new material since Strangers and A Cure For Minds Unwell more than a year ago.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Lewis Capaldi playing Glastonbury?

If the rumours are true, Lewis Capaldi is playing the Pyramid Stage before Alanis Morissette on Friday, June 27, at 4.55pm. He’ll be fourth on the bill behind Morissette, fellow Scots Biffy Clyro and headliners The 1975.

How long will Lewis Capaldi play for?

The schedule has him playing from 4.55-5.30pm - so he’ll be performing a 35 minute set.

What will Lewis Capaldi play at Glastonbury?

It’s expected that Capaldi will play his new single, along with his biggest hits including Someone You Loved.

Can I watch Lewis Capaldi play Glastonbury on television?

The BBC are streaming live coverage of the Pyramid Stage on Friday, so just pop over to the iPlayer at 4.55pm and you’ll be able to watch Lewis live (if the rumours are true).

What happened last time Lewis Capaldi played Glastonbury?

After performing his song Bruises at Glastonbury two years ago, Capaldi admitted he was having voice issues, telling the crowd: “I’m going to be honest everybody but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end.I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s OK?”

He continued to apologise to the crowd, and the Eavis family who organise Glastonbury, for his voice starting to go – but the ocean of fans replied by cheering him on and chanting “oh, Lewis Capaldi”.

Before his final song, Capaldi told the crowd: “I recently took three weeks off just because I’ve been non-stop the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health.

“I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it’s obviously so incredible, so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared, but you’ve really made me feel at ease so thank you very much for that.”

Capaldi added: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks so you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even. But when I do come back, when I do see you, I hope you’re all still up for watching.”

He closed his set with his Grammy-nominated track Someone You Loved, telling the crowd “I love you all” and became emotional as they chanted back the lyrics to him when he was struggling to sing some of the notes.

In a statement after the performance he said: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.