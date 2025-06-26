A musician who is playing at Glastonbury Festival has described how “emotional” it was to arrive at the music event following a more than 650-mile bike ride that started in Scotland.

Jack Cullen, who lives in north-west London, embarked on the cycling trip from Edinburgh to the famous festival with his childhood friend George “GK” Kershaw, 33, on May 30.

He said: “It feels amazing and somewhat emotional in a way. I think these things are always, you forget what you’re doing during it, and then you realise ‘oh, we’ve just been doing this for the last month, and now we’re here’.

“And it’s kind of as simple as that. So it feels, overall, it just feels really, really, really good.”

Mr Cullen, 30, said the pair have faced “horrendous wind and rain” in the past month, but joked that his Birkenstocks had held up.

Along the route, which took him through areas including the Lake District, Manchester and Liverpool, he performed in quirky venues, including a sauna, and also held an intimate gig for one of his most loyal fans.

He said: “We went over to Liverpool, played a little gig, to one fan in particular actually, who always comes to my shows, drives down from Liverpool to London. So I cycled four hours to go meet him and play him some of the new tunes face to face. So that was a really, really special one.”

Mr Cullen is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival on June 29 at 2.50pm on the Wishing Well stage.

Among the festival’s other highlights is a giant boombox-shaped toilet, co-designed by Sir Rod Stewart.

WaterAid’s Boombox Bog houses a toilet that sits behind the tape deck of a giant blue boombox decorated with leopard print, a pattern often worn by Sir Rod.

The veteran rockstar, 80, will perform in front of thousands of music fans on Sunday when he plays the coveted tea-time legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, which sits nearby to the toilet.

The Maggie May singer said: “I’ve spent my life singing to packed arenas and festival crowds, but nothing hits a high note quite like clean water and a decent loo.

“They might not be sexy, but they’re life-changing.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with WaterAid to bring our funky Boombox Bog to Glastonbury Festival and shine a light on the importance of these everyday essentials that millions still live without.

“Together, we’re creating change that’s gonna last forever.”

Here, The Scotsman selects some of the best images so far from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Revellers arrive at the Glastonbury Festival during a rain shower

An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site has thousands of festival goers descend on Pilton, Somerset

People work out during a fitness exercise session as Joe Wicks performs on the Gateway stage

People get their hair done in a double decker bus salon during the Glastonbury Festival