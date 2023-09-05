From Kylie Minogue to Olivia Rodrigo: Six new albums you should listen to by female artists this September

It can be hard to keep track of new albums in the age of streaming with such a large catalogue of music at your fingertips at all times.

It’s all too easy to be swept away by old favourites and familiar playlists, but if you’re ready for something new, here are 6 albums being released this September by female artists from Kylie Minogue to Olivia Rodrigo.

Bewitched by Laufey

Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey is set to release her second album Bewitched on September 8. With an almost timeless jazz sound, elegant, deep vocals and a growing fanbase, Laufey is on the rise.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan’s over-the-top pop is full of fun, and her upcoming debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is certainly one to listen to. Set for a September 22nd release date, it reflects the ups and downs of her musical career.

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We by Mitski

The follow up to her 2022 album Laurel Hell, Mitski will release The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We on September 15. The Japanese singer-songwriter recently went on tour with Harry Styles and was nominated for Best Original Song during the 95th Academy Awards.

Scarlet by Doja Cat

A performer with a big personality, Doja Cat is also well known for her versatility – something which her upcoming release Scarlet will demonstrate. Set to release on September 22, her single Paint The Town Red broke a number of Spotify streaming records.

Guts by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo will release her second album Guts on September 8, with singles Vampire and Bad Idea Right? already making waves among fans. The popstar described the album as a time capsule, and hopes it reflects her process of growing up.

Tension by Kylie Minogue