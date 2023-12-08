The Scarlet Tour: Doja Cat will kick off her 2024 European tour in Glasgow - here's how to get tickets
Doja Cat will kick of her first European arena tour in Glasgow - here's what you need to know.
American superstar Doja Cat has announced that she will kick of her first ever European headline arena tour in Glasgow.
Doja Cat, the Grammy award-winning musician known for songs such as Say So, Woman, Paint the Town Red and Kiss Me More, will take to the OVO Hydro stage in 2024.
Playing eight dates in Europe, and four in the UK, it will follow her 2023 tour across North America.
Doja Cat UK tour dates
Doja Cat's first European stop on tour will be in Glasgow in June 2024. The star will then head on to Birmingham, London and Newcastle before heading to Amsterdam.
- Glasgow, OVO Hydro - Tuesday, 11 June 2024
- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena - Wednesday, 12 June 2024
- London, The O2 - Friday, 14 June 2024
- Newcastle, Utilita Arena - Saturday, 15 June 2024
When do Doja Cat tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour will go on sale from 12pm on Thursday, December 14.
Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster as well as from Doja Cat's website.
Is there presale for Doja Cat's Glasgow show?
Fans will be able to access presale tickets for Doja Cat's tour either through OVO Live or Live Nation presale.
How much are Doja Cat tickets?
Ticket prices vary from venue to venue, and so far there has been no confirmation on how much fans should expect to pay.
However, tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's OVO Hydro performance range from £64.15 to £143.60.
Comments
