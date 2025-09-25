Four of the acts topping the bill at Primavera 2025. | Getty Images

The lineup has now been released.

Originally founded as a showcase for Spanish noise bands in 2001, Primavera Sound has become one of the largest music festivals in Europe - attracting huge headline acts.

Early bands topping the bill included Pulp, Belle & Sebastian , Sonic Youth and Echo & The Bunnymen.

A move to its current seafront location in Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum in 2005 upped the capacity, with festival-goers enjoying music from 4pm-6am each day.

Recent years have seen it branch away from idie music to a more disparate bill of rock, pop, dance music and hip hop.

And every June hundreds of Scots fly to the Spanish sun to enjoy a long weekend of music.

The headliners - and much of the rest of the lineup - have now been announced, joining a roll that includes the likes of Blur, Radiohead , Motorhead. Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Björk, Arcade Fire, Sabrina Carpenter, The Smashing Pumpkins and Arctic Monkeys.

Here’s who’s playing the festival’s three days - taking place from June 4-6, 2026 - starting with the headliners.

The Cure

Doja Cat

The xx

Gorillaz

Massive Attack

Addison Rae

PinkPantheress

My Bloody Valentine

Skrillex

Peggy Gou

Lola Young

Mac DeMarco

Bad Gyal Little Simz

Big Thief

Ethel Cain

Dijon

Kneecap

Role Model

Wet Leg

MARINA

JADE

2hollis

Alex G

Amaarae

Ashnikko

berlioz

Blood Orange

Father John Misty

Guitarricadelafuente

KI/KI

Knocked Loose

Men I Trust

Oklou

Overmono

Ralphie Choo

Ravyn Lenae

Rilo Kiley

rusowsky

Slowdive

Viagra Boys

¥ØU$UK€¥UK1MAT$U

Barry B.

Baxter Dury

Ben

UFO

Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Elizabeth Copeland

Buscabulla

Cameron Winter

Cara Delevingne

caroline

Depresión Sonora

Ecco2k.

Einstürzende Neubauten

fakemink

Fcukers

Geese.

Gelli Haha

Joey Valence & Brae

Lambrini Girls

Lucrecia Dalt

Mechatok

Melt-Banana

Merzbow

Nick León

Panda Bear

Rojuu

Sama' Abdulhadi

Six Sex

Texas Is The Reason

These New Puritans

Touché Amoré

Underground Resistance

Smerz

Water From Your Eyes

Yard Act

A Guy Called Gerald

Agriculture Ahadadream

Aiko el Grupo

Anna von Hausswolff

Annahstasia

Anthony Naples

Aurora Halal

BAMBII

.bd.

Beatrice M.

Bestia Bebé

Brighde Chaimbeul

Call Super

Disobey

Femtanyl

Florence Road

Florentino

b2b dj g2g

Gisela João

Grace Ives

Guedra Guedra

Lechuga Zafiro & Verraco: Hyperverbena

Hypnosis Therapy

Iglooghost

JASSS

Jimena Amarillo

Joan La Barbara

Juicy BAE

Kylesa

DJ Koolt

LaBlackie

Malena

Malibu

Marc Piñol

DJ Marcelle

mark william lewi

Matmos

Mohammad Reza Mortazavi

M8NSE

neska

The New Eves

NEW YORK

NewDa

Ninajirachi

DJ Nobu

Oli XL

Ósserp

Ouineta

Paus

Pavvla Las Petunias

Powder Raly

Rashad Becker

Raya Diplomática

Renaldo & Clara

res

Roza Terenzi

Safety Trance

Sama Yax

Shackleton

Shlohmo

Skullcrusher

Sofia

Somos la Herencia

The Sophs

St. Frances

u.r.trax