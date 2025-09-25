Primavera Lineup 2026: Here are all the bands set to play Barcelona - including The Cure, The xx and Gorillaz
Originally founded as a showcase for Spanish noise bands in 2001, Primavera Sound has become one of the largest music festivals in Europe - attracting huge headline acts.
Early bands topping the bill included Pulp, Belle & Sebastian, Sonic Youth and Echo & The Bunnymen.
A move to its current seafront location in Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum in 2005 upped the capacity, with festival-goers enjoying music from 4pm-6am each day.
Recent years have seen it branch away from idie music to a more disparate bill of rock, pop, dance music and hip hop.
And every June hundreds of Scots fly to the Spanish sun to enjoy a long weekend of music.
The headliners - and much of the rest of the lineup - have now been announced, joining a roll that includes the likes of Blur, Radiohead, Motorhead. Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Björk, Arcade Fire, Sabrina Carpenter, The Smashing Pumpkins and Arctic Monkeys.
Here’s who’s playing the festival’s three days - taking place from June 4-6, 2026 - starting with the headliners.
The Cure
Doja Cat
The xx
Gorillaz
Massive Attack
Addison Rae
PinkPantheress
My Bloody Valentine
Skrillex
Peggy Gou
Lola Young
Mac DeMarco
Bad Gyal Little Simz
Big Thief
Ethel Cain
Dijon
Kneecap
Role Model
Wet Leg
MARINA
JADE
2hollis
Alex G
Amaarae
Ashnikko
berlioz
Blood Orange
Father John Misty
Guitarricadelafuente
KI/KI
Knocked Loose
Men I Trust
Oklou
Overmono
Ralphie Choo
Ravyn Lenae
Rilo Kiley
rusowsky
Slowdive
Viagra Boys
¥ØU$UK€¥UK1MAT$U
Barry B.
Baxter Dury
Ben
UFO
Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Elizabeth Copeland
Buscabulla
Cameron Winter
Cara Delevingne
caroline
Depresión Sonora
Ecco2k.
Einstürzende Neubauten
fakemink
Fcukers
Geese.
Gelli Haha
Joey Valence & Brae
Lambrini Girls
Lucrecia Dalt
Mechatok
Melt-Banana
Merzbow
Nick León
Panda Bear
Rojuu
Sama' Abdulhadi
Six Sex
Texas Is The Reason
These New Puritans
Touché Amoré
Underground Resistance
Smerz
Water From Your Eyes
Yard Act
A Guy Called Gerald
Agriculture Ahadadream
Aiko el Grupo
Anna von Hausswolff
Annahstasia
Anthony Naples
Aurora Halal
BAMBII
.bd.
Beatrice M.
Bestia Bebé
Brighde Chaimbeul
Call Super
Disobey
Femtanyl
Florence Road
Florentino
b2b dj g2g
Gisela João
Grace Ives
Guedra Guedra
Lechuga Zafiro & Verraco: Hyperverbena
Hypnosis Therapy
Iglooghost
JASSS
Jimena Amarillo
Joan La Barbara
Juicy BAE
Kylesa
DJ Koolt
LaBlackie
Malena
Malibu
Marc Piñol
DJ Marcelle
mark william lewi
Matmos
Mohammad Reza Mortazavi
M8NSE
neska
The New Eves
NEW YORK
NewDa
Ninajirachi
DJ Nobu
Oli XL
Ósserp
Ouineta
Paus
Pavvla Las Petunias
Powder Raly
Rashad Becker
Raya Diplomática
Renaldo & Clara
res
Roza Terenzi
Safety Trance
Sama Yax
Shackleton
Shlohmo
Skullcrusher
Sofia
Somos la Herencia
The Sophs
St. Frances
u.r.trax
Ven'nus VVV [Trippin'you]
