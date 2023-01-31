News you can trust since 1817
Scottish Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Rangers transfer delight | Celtic exit | Surprise striker departure

It’s a day that many football fans live for, with wild rumours, done deals and last minute negotiations as clubs look to strengthen on the last day of the transfer window.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
31 minutes ago

Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.

Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.

Follow the latest developments from around Scotland in our live Deadline Day blog

Key Events

Show new updates

Done deal: St Mirren land EPL loanee

Southampton have signed Southampton’s Thierry Small on loan until the end of the season. He provides Stephen Robinson with another option at wing-back on the left.

Celtic midfielder departs

Celtic have moved on fringe player Oliver Abildgaard. The midfielder has barely featured for Ange Postecoglou’s side and has now joined Serie A side Hellas Verona.

FULL STORY

Ross County land former Hibs striker

Ross County have landed striker Simon Murray on a permanent deal from Queen’s Park. The ex-Hibs striker goes straight into the Staggies squad against his former club for tonight’s Premiership encounter.

Motherwell duo exit

Motherwell have moved on defender Sondre Solholm and forward Connor Shields, the former on a permanent deal and the latter on a loan.

Kilmarnock announce Kyle Lafferty departure ‘with regret’

Done deal: Rangers land Nicolas Raskin

Rangers fans are delighted with the capture of Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin on a long-term deal. He is a favourite of Michael Beale and someone the club have been tracking for a while.

The move still requires the completion of a work permit then he will be able to train with his new team-mates.

FULL STORY

Could Alex Lowry be on the move?

Rangers manager Michael Beale hinted Alex Lowry could be allowed to leave on loan if a suitable club came in for him. According to reports, St Mirren have made an enquiry to bring the playmaker in until the end of the season.

STORY HERE

Aberdeen land second defender

Angus MacDonald became Aberdeen’s second signing of deadline day following the arrival of goalkeeper Jay Gorter from Ajax. He joins on a short-term deal following his release from Swindon Town.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ruled out any late signings after largely doing his business early in the month.

“There won’t be any other incomings,” he said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”

Talks are continuing over a potential move out of Glasgow for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.

“We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Postecoglou said. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delights in the win at Tannadice that means he has had an 87% win rate in league games since October 2021. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

St Johnstone are set to land Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.

Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.”

Davidson added: “There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”

Raith Rovers defender Connor O'Riordan getting to grips with Dundee's Zak Rudden during their teams' Scottish Championship match at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)
