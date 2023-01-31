Scottish Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Rangers transfer delight | Celtic exit | Surprise striker departure

Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.
Southampton have signed Southampton’s Thierry Small on loan until the end of the season. He provides Stephen Robinson with another option at wing-back on the left.
Celtic have moved on fringe player Oliver Abildgaard. The midfielder has barely featured for Ange Postecoglou’s side and has now joined Serie A side Hellas Verona.
Ross County have landed striker Simon Murray on a permanent deal from Queen’s Park. The ex-Hibs striker goes straight into the Staggies squad against his former club for tonight’s Premiership encounter.
Motherwell have moved on defender Sondre Solholm and forward Connor Shields, the former on a permanent deal and the latter on a loan.
Rangers fans are delighted with the capture of Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin on a long-term deal. He is a favourite of Michael Beale and someone the club have been tracking for a while.
The move still requires the completion of a work permit then he will be able to train with his new team-mates.
Rangers manager Michael Beale hinted Alex Lowry could be allowed to leave on loan if a suitable club came in for him. According to reports, St Mirren have made an enquiry to bring the playmaker in until the end of the season.
Angus MacDonald became Aberdeen’s second signing of deadline day following the arrival of goalkeeper Jay Gorter from Ajax. He joins on a short-term deal following his release from Swindon Town.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ruled out any late signings after largely doing his business early in the month.
“There won’t be any other incomings,” he said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”
Talks are continuing over a potential move out of Glasgow for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
“We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Postecoglou said. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”
St Johnstone are set to land Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.
Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.”
Davidson added: “There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”