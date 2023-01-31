Rangers are looking to strengthen with reports suggesting that a move for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin could be close, while Celtic having secured a number of players over the window may look to trim some of the squad. Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to depart, while there has been some late interest in defender Stephen Welsh.
Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Dundee United could all do some late business with Tony Watt potentially moving on deadline day. Other teams around the league as we look to keep you up to date with the latest transfers rumours and round ups in our live blog. We’ll also bring you the big Deadline Day moves from down south throughout the day.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ruled out any late signings after largely doing his business early in the month.
“There won’t be any other incomings,” he said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”
Talks are continuing over a potential move out of Glasgow for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
“We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Postecoglou said. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”
St Johnstone are set to land Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.
Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.”
Davidson added: “There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”
It’s been quiet at Celtic so far, despite early reports of Stephen Welsh potentially attracting interest.
Celtic are looking at loan options for midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, but as of yet no news from the league leaders - who have had a busy transfer window.
Rangers have reportedly failed in a bid to land Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on loan.
The 20-year-old has made 31 appearances for Pep Guardiola‘s side since making his first-team breakthrough two years ago. He has featured 17 times this campaign, mostly from the bench, including nine EPL outings and four Champions League appearances.
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson feels it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.
“We’re interested in a number of players but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.
“I’m definitely happy with what we’ve got just now. I think we’ve got a really good squad. I’d like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”
Neilson would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson and does not anticipate departures from Tynecastle.
“Unless anyone comes in that’s paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere,” he said.
As mentioned below, it’s been a fairly quiet start to Deadline Day in Scotland.
But there is a lot we could expect today. Here’s a look at what we could expect throughout the day.
- Rangers are looking to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin but appear to have given up on their pursuit of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker.
- Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted on Sunday that his club’s incomings were finished but Giorgos Giakoumakis could yet leave with Atlanta United seemingly the likeliest destination for the Greece striker.
- Defender Stephen Welsh has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday while out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also move on if they find new clubs.
- Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday.
- Hearts are working on bringing in one more player, with Wednesday’s Callum Paterson a long-standing target.
- St Johnstone and Ross County are looking for additions but Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”
Aberdeen have confirmed the first cinch Premiership signing on deadline day by bringing in Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter
The 22-year-old made more than 40 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles before joining Ajax in the summer of 2021 and he arrives at Pittodrie on loan until the end of the season.
A Dons statement read: “Ajax have high hopes for the young keeper who arrives at Pittodrie to compete for the number one jersey with Joe Lewis and fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos once he is fit again.”
The latest from Rangers on Deadline Day
Rangers youngster Alex Lowry could yet depart the club on transfer deadline day if a suitable loan offer is made for the second half of the season.
The Athletic have also reported that Rangers have rejected offers from clubs in Scotland and England to take defender Leon King on loan.