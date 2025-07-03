Scotland striker says family played big part in Tynecastle decision

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have confirmed that star striker Lawrence Shankland has returned to the club after agreeing a new three-year deal with the Tynecastle outfit.

Shankland had become a free agent earlier this month after his previous deal expired, with all parties at an impasse following intense negotiations. However, after a breakthrough in talks with the 29-year-old’s representatives, Shankland flew out to Hearts’ pre-season training camp on Wednesday evening to rejoin his teammates and on Thursday afternoon, the club officially announced his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news will be a significant boost to Hearts head coach Derek McInnes, who has made no secret of his desire to keep Shankland at the club. McInnes worked with the Scotland internationalist at Aberdeen between 2013 and 2016 and ever since his appointment six weeks ago has reiterated how much he wants him as part of his team for the upcoming campaign.

Lawrence Shankland has agreed a new contract with Hearts. | Hearts FC

Shankland joined Hearts from Beershot in 2022 and has scored 68 goals in 137 appearances. His 28 goals in 2022/23 and 31 goals in 2023/24 helped Hearts qualify for Europe on two occasions and he became the first Hearts player since John Robertson in 1991/92 to score 20 goals in all competitions, and only the second Hearts player to reach 50 strikes in the 21st century.

“Obviously, I’m delighted to be back,” Shankland told Hearts TV after signing a contract until the summer of 2028 with Hearts. “It's a familiar changing room, it’s nice to see all the boys again as well, and I'm just looking forward to getting started again.

“I'd been speaking to the manager about coming back here, and I'd always left the door open. I couldn’t seem to close the door behind me, and I think that gave me an indication of where my head might be at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shankland explains delay in deal

“I think that's the most important thing. As long as there was honesty around my situation, I think both sides were happy to see how things went. I was always keen to keep that door open for myself, and it was important for me that the manager was happy to do that for me as well.

“So that was important, and the honesty between us worked out in the end. And obviously, when it came to making the decision, it was an easy one, really, to get my head around.

“After speaking to the family and where they want to be, especially my four-year-old Eva, who's in love with Jock the Jambo, it was back here. I'm happy with my decision, and the family are happy as well. I’m just looking forward to getting started again.”

Derek McInnes is delighted to be working with Lawrence Shankland at Hearts. | SNS Group

McInnes revelled in securing Shankland’s long-term future and said: “Lawrence’s not only been ingrained in the club the last few years, he’s been a big player for the club, knows his way about the Premiership, knows his way to goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just made so much sense on so many levels for me. I've known Lawrence since he was a young boy and I know how important family is to him and how important being happy is.

"I always felt that that was a huge advantage for us. Not only does he enjoy his time at Hearts, those family connections are always very strong.

"I do feel that having that recognised number No 9, a goal scorer with a real pedigree, Scotland internationalist, the motivation for Lawrence to do well here at not only a club that he loves, a club that he's happy with.

"You see the way he's embraced his teammates this morning. He's a really popular boy, but he's got so much to do here. In my time at Hearts, I want to make sure it's successful and I want Lawrence to feel exactly the same and he does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad