‘He was such a good guy’ - defender left devastated by tragic death

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has posted an emotional tribute to his tragic Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota following the Portuguese’s death on Thursday.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a road traffic accident just after midnight when the Lamborghini car they were travelling in suffered a burst tyre and crashed while travelling between Porto and Santander on a road near Zamora in north-western Spain.

Jota was reportedly heading back to Liverpool for pre-season training, which starts on Monday, and was unable to fly due to a minor lung operation. He was due to catch a ferry back to the United Kingdom with his brother, who was also a professional footballer.

Andy Robertson played with Diogo Jota at Liverpool for five years. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

His sudden death has led to an outpouring of emotion from Liverpool and the wider football community. Jota joined the Reds from Wolves in 2020 and was a teammate of Robertson for five years, with the pair becoming close friends.

Robertson took to Instagram on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the 28-year-old.

The Scot wrote: "The ones I’m thinking about most right now are the family. Their loss is too much to bear. I’m so sorry that they have lost two such precious souls – Diogo and Andre.

“For the team and the club, we’ll try to cope with this together… however long that takes. For me, I want to talk about my mate. My buddy. The bloke I loved and will miss like crazy.

Diogo Jota ‘was such a good guy’

"I could talk about him as a player for hours, but none of that feels like it matters right now. It’s the man. The person. He was such a good guy. The best. So genuine. Just normal and real.

"Full of love for the people he cared about. Full of fun.

"He was the most British foreign player I’ve ever met. We used to joke he was really Irish… I’d try to claim him as Scottish, obviously. I even called him Diogo MacJota.

"We’d watch the darts together, enjoy the horse racing. Going to Cheltenham this season was a highlight - one of the best we had.

"The last time I saw him was the happiest day of his life – his wedding day. I want to remember his never-ceasing smile from that magical day. How much he was bursting with love for his wife and family.

Andy Robertson loved his time with Diogo Jota. | Getty Images

"I can’t believe we’re saying goodbye. It’s too soon, and it hurts so much. But thank you for being in my life, mate – and for making it better. Love you, Diogo."

Other Liverpool players posted their own tributes. Striker Darwin Nunez wrote: “There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.”

Harvey Elliott posted: “Diogo, I can’t believe you’re gone. It’s hard to put into words how much this hurts us.

“I feel so lucky to have shared the pitch with you, shared memories and moments I’ll carry with me forever. You’ll always be part of this team, part of the Liverpool family. We will never, ever forget you.”

Fellow midfielder Curtis Jones wrote on X: “It’s hard to find the exact words how this feels. An unbelievable player & a great person to everyone.

“Grateful we shared so many memories on and off the pitch brother.”

Tributes from managers past and present

Liverpool manager Arne Slot penned his own tribute. “What to say?” he wrote. “What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not,” Slot said in a personal statement published on the club’s website.

“All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.

“For us as a club, the sense of shock is absolute. Diogo was not just our player. He was a loved one to all of us. He was a team-mate, a colleague, a workmate and in all of those roles he was very special.

“We need everyone at the club to stand together and to be there for one another. We owe this to Diogo, to Andre Silva, to their wider family and to ourselves.”

“Heartbroken” former manager Jurgen Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!”

Jurgen Klopp spoke about his memories of Diego Jota. | Getty Images

Liverpool, who are supporting Jota’s family, have opened a book of condolence, both physical in the Anfield Road Stand and online, lowered flags to half-mast and closed all stores and the museum and suspended all tours until Monday.

News of Jota’s death has sent shockwaves throughout world football. Wolves, who signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2017 before selling to Liverpool in 2020, probably summed up the player best.

“Diogo embodied our values at the club. He was so humble, so kind, so professional, but yet determined and hungry,” said Matt Wild, director of football operations and administration who worked closely with Jota.

“To go to Liverpool at the age of 23 and go on to great success there, he’s won lots of trophies and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

“He left this club as a star, and he will always be a star in our eyes.”

UEFA announced a moment of silence would be observed at Women’s Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday, while the “devastated” Portuguese Football Federation said: “Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player… but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his team-mates and opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a Portugal teammate of Diego Jota. | AFP via Getty Images

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Fans left wreaths, scarves and shirts at a makeshift shrine outside Anfield, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, attending a conference in Liverpool, among those to lay flowers in person. There were similar scenes outside Molineux.

Local police, investigating the accident at 1230am on Thursday in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora, said: “In the absence of a conclusion of the experts’ evidence, everything points that a car left the road, due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.”

Jota won 49 caps and scored 14 goals for Portugal, last month winning the Nations League for a second time.

International team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on X: “It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married.

“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 Liverpool appearances, nine coming last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title, having previously lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He signed for Wolves, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and helped win the Championship in his first season, ultimately scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances.