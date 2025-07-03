Hibs make historic change to Easter Road as club legend is marked
Hibs have announced that they are renaming Easter Road’s East Stand as the Pat Stanton Stand in honour of one of their greatest players.
Stanton, 80, made nearly 400 appearances for his beloved Hibees in the 1960s and 70s and skippered them to League Cup glory in 1972. The official unveiling will take place ahead of the club’s 150th anniversary match against Rot-Weiss Essen on Tuesday, July 9.
Chairman Ian Gordon said: “It’s with great pride and pleasure that we are honouring Pat Stanton’s amazing contribution to Hibernian FC and Scottish football during our anniversary season.
“The Pat Stanton Stand will serve as a lasting tribute to his achievements and legacy, inspiring future players and supporters for many years to come.
“On behalf of everyone associated with Hibs – the fans, the board, the staff, the players, the entire Hibernian family – I would like to thank Pat for everything he’s done for the club.”
