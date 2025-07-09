Midfielder ready to move into coaching and media work

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33.

Allan posted on social media that he would be hanging up his boots following a 17-year senior career that included stints at Dundee United, West Brom and Portsmouth.

A Scotland Under-21 internationalist, Allan was known as a gifted creative midfielder and played his best football at Hibs, where he had two separate spells at the club. He forged a successful path in football despite suffering from Type 1 Diabetes.

Scott Allan played some of his best football at Hibs. | SNS Group

Most recently a player/coach at Kelty Hearts, Allan wrote: “As I step away from playing the game I love I want to take a moment to reflect on my journey.

“From the time I was a kid, it was my dream to play in front of a full stadium, wearing my name on the back of my shirt. The feeling, the adrenaline, the connection with fans—nothing compares to that feeling.

“I owe immense gratitude to my family. Your unwavering support throughout my battle with diabetes has been my anchor. You took me to training week in and week out, fostering my passion and perseverance on and off the field.

‘Chapter filled with cherished memories’

“Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans for making my dream a reality. This is not just an end, but a chapter filled with cherished memories.

“I’m excited to embark on new adventures in media and coaching! This next chapter will allow me to share my experiences, inspire others, and continue my passion for the game.

“Thank you ❤️”

Allan started his career in the youth ranks at Dundee United, where he had a loan spell at Forfar Athletic. He moved to West Brom in 2012, then in the English Premier League, but struggled to break into the first team and had loan spells with Portsmouth, Birmingham and MK Dons before moving back to Scottish football in 2014, joining Hibs.

Scott Allan during his time at Celtic. | SNS Group

It was at Easter Road in the Championship where he flourished under Alan Stubbs, shining for one season and earning a move to Premiership champions Celtic. He found first-team football hard to come by at Parkhead and had loan moves to Rotherham, Dundee and Hibs again before rejoining the Easter Road side permanently in 2019.

The subsequent three years at Hibs were hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that caused tiredness and shortage of breath, keeping him off the pitch for five months.