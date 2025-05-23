Pundit performs U-turn over merits of 20 y/o joining Celtic

Celtic will be in the market for a striker this summer following the January sale of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes.

While player of the year Daizen Maeda effectively covered the departure of his Japanese compatriot by converting from a winger to a striker, manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to recruit another number nine to provide competition across the front line.

Adam Idah and youngster Johnny Kenny are the club's only two other options for the centre-forward position so securing a replacement for Furuhashi will be a top priority when the window opens next month.

Celtic could go back in for Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden, who has been a long-term target, with the Danish club holding out for a £10million-plus transfer fee for the 23-year-old.

Evan Ferguson has made just one start since joining West Ham on loan from Brighton. | Getty Images

Another front man who has been linked is Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson, a boyhood Celtic supporter who has been hailed as one of the Premier League's hottest prospects. The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals in 28 starts in England's top flight but his career has stagnated over the past season on his return from a series of injury problems.

The Republic of Ireland international lost his Brighton starting place and was loaned to West Ham for the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, where he has failed to find the net, making only one start and playing a total of 150 minutes, leaving him facing an uncertain future.

Why Ferguson to Celtic makes sense

The Seagulls could opt to sell Ferguson this summer, but another loan spell appears more likely for a player who is under contract at the Amex Stadium auntil 2029. Celtic were credited with an interest in January before Ferguson moved to West Ham, and Don Goodman reckons a move to Glasgow could be exactly what the striker needs.

Goodman, the former West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves striker, who also had a spell in Scotland with Motherwell, previously spoke out against the idea of Ferguson joining the Scottish champions. "If I look at the quality of the Scottish Premiership, I don't think a transfer to the SPL would be right for Evan Ferguson," he stated in January.

Don Goodman on Sky Sports | PA

However, the Sky Sports pundit has now performed a U-turn and believes that Ferguson could use a switch to Celtic Park to regain his confidence and reignite his career.

"I was shocked looking into Evan Ferguson's season," Goodman told FruityKing. "He only started a combined three Premier League games for both Brighton and West Ham. To me, it looks like his confidence is on the floor.

"I thought in January, and this is no disrespect to the Scottish Premiership, that Evan Ferguson should aim higher. But given what's happened, a move to Celtic wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.