From Edinburgh playground to senior Scotland debut in Vaduz

West Ham midfielder Andy Irving reflected on a “perfect” Scotland debut after coming on at the same time as primary school friend Josh Doig.

The pair were handed their introduction to international football when coming off the bench just before the hour mark in Monday’s 4-0 friendly win over Liechtenstein in Vaduz. Both attended Newcraighall Primary School and then Portobello High School in Edinburgh and were on the books of Hearts before Doig ended up as a city rival with Hibernian. Their careers have since taken them on divergent routes, with Doig making a name for himself in Italy while Irving is now at West Ham after stints in Germany and Austria. But their paths met up again in memorable fashion.

From left: Scotland's Josh Doig, Andy Irving and Kieron Bowie at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I loved it,” Irvine explained. “Just over the moon, to be honest, to make my Scotland debut and get my first cap. I’m just absolutely delighted. It’s just amazing. It’s something that you dream of as a kid, playing for your country. Having played throughout the youth groups, I know how proud that made me feel. To make it for the national team, I’m just delighted. I’m just so happy.

“Me and Doigy coming on at the same time…Me and Doigy were at the same primary school, the same high school. Our dads are really good mates. They played at Edinburgh City together and stuff like that.

“Coming on with Doigy was perfect. Literally, mad, just mad. I’m two years older but we used to play when we were kids at primary school and whatnot. Growing up, he was at Hearts training with us and whatnot. You couldn’t really write it, to be honest.”

Irving spoke to Doig to mark the moment. “‘How is this happening? We’re both coming on at the same time.’ I’m sure for him it’s a dream come true, just like mine,” he added.

West Ham's Andy Irving challanges Chelsea's Cole Palmer during a Premier League appearance in February. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Difficult times abroad

Irving feels he is benefiting from the brave decision to move abroad at the age of 21. A transfer to Turkgucu Munchen turned sour when the club experienced serious financial difficulty and were declared insolvent in the middle of the season. He moved to Austria Klagenfurt and had two impressive seasons in the top flight while earning a move to West Ham.

“My career has maybe been a bit different to others and it’s been hard at times, when I think back to my time in Germany,” he said. “Realistically, it’s only made me stronger and made me hungrier to succeed.

“I’ve worked very, very hard and put a lot into my football career. Going to Germany, going to Austria after Germany hadn’t worked out, all that hard work, all those sacrifices have paid off.

“Those experiences were very difficult experiences, especially in Germany. It never went anywhere near how I planned or wanted it to go. It was a hard time. It made me really a lot more resilient, mentally stronger. I feel like those are the things that have pushed me on to this point now.”

Irving made 11 appearances for West Ham last season and his Scotland debut will give him added motivation.

“I want to just keep playing football, first and foremost. I need to get back to doing that at a domestic point as well. Playing a lot more and playing more games,” he said. “Obviously, the aim is to play for the Scottish national team as many times as I possibly can.