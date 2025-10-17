Rangers remain without a manager heading into Saturday’s game with Dundee United.

Rangers stalwart John Souttar admits that the past few months have been the most challenging of his Ibrox career following their disastrous start to the campaign.

Having won just one of their opening seven league games, Rangers opted to sack Russell Martin after just 123 days in the post, with under-19 head coach Steven Smith placed in charge of the team on an interim basis ahead of the weekend clash with Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.

Reports claim Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat has agreed a deal to become Martin’s replacement in the Rangers dugout, and will be the fifth manager Souttar has worked under since he first joined the club a little over three years ago. Regardless of who is named as the club’s next boss, though, the 29-year-old says it is the players who must take the responsibility for turning their season around.

“I've been here four years and it's been difficult,” said Souttar. “We feel the same [as the fans]. We've had good spells, but we've had a lot of bad spells. In the summer, when the new owners came in, everybody had a lot of positivity. Good things can take time, but it is important we get there and get there quick. Whoever comes in next, the boys and the club will be behind them because everyone wants this club to do well.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. The media, fans, everyone is. It doesn't matter what style of play it is; if you don't get results, people will be negative. That is the case with any team in the world. Wins can hide a lot, and that is the main thing in football. It is well documented here, you need to win games; everyone says it. When you aren't doing that, you open yourself to criticism.”

Reflecting on Martin’s short spell in charge at Ibrox, Souttar thinks the team showed some positive signs, but that ultimately their results during the ex-Southampton manager’s tumultuous reign are all that mattered, as he opened up what he called a ‘unique’ period in the club’s history.

“Everyone knows the results weren't good enough,” said the Scotland international. “I thought there were times where we showed a bit of promise. It was a unique style of play. The boys enjoyed it on the training pitch, but on the weekend, we didn't get the results that you need to be here. We need to win games; it's as simple as that. That's football, you never know what is going to happen. It's an important decision for the club, and one they're wanting to take their time on. We need to go and get a result at the weekend.

“It’s probably has been [the toughest time in his Rangers career],” said Souttar. “We were conceding way to many chances on our goal. It has been tough on and off the pitch, the atmosphere in the stadium has been difficult for everyone involved, but we have move on quick. Belief and confidence comes from putting in performances, doing your work on the training pitch, and then taking it into the Saturday.