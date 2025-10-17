£8m Scotland man dealt devastating new injury blow as ex-Rangers ace left in 158-day wilderness

Scotland striker’s injury nightmare continues as former Rangers hero left in wilderness.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Injury-plagued Scotland international striker Ross Stewart has been dealt a nightmare blow in his bid to return to fitness after being told he will miss a “substantial period” with a new injury.

The 6ft 5in striker has been ravaged by injury during his time at St Mary’s, making just two starts in his first two seasons with the club due to Achilles and hamstring problems, but had begun to make progress after starting the 2-1 win over Sheffield United in September, scoring a stunning brace in the victory at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making back-to-back starts for the first time since his £8million move in August 2023, Southampton boss Will Still believed the forward was slowly returning to the kind of form that resulted in him being capped twice by Steve Clarke’s side after scoring 26 goals for former club Sunderland during their 2022/23 promotion campaign.

Ross Stewart celebrates scoring his first Southampton goal against Arsenal on the final day of last season. | Getty Images

However, just days after bagging the winner against the Blades, the former Ross County man was struck down with injury again, signalling a problem with his hamstring just 30 minutes into a 1-1 draw with Derby County. Starting three games in a week for the first time since his switch to Southampton, head coach Will Still opened up on Stewart’s latest injury setback.

“Ross is going to be out for a substantial period,” said Still. “I think we won’t see him on the pitch before the New Year. He felt in the best place he’d been in for years and didn’t overthink it; he grew into the team and into the role, and that’s what we need from the others. We spoke about resting him on Tuesday, but you kind of want to build a bit of consistency throughout the team, and he played well against Middlesbrough.

“We asked Roscoe, 'Are you OK?'. We'd taken care of him. We'd done everything we could, and then I guess what happened next is just football. It's where Roscoe's body is. If you look at the moment he actually gets injured, it's a nothing moment. He doesn't even jump or hyperextend himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his pre-game press conference, Still also suggested that former Rangers favourite Joe Aribo has a long way to go to regain his place in the club’s plans, with the 29-year-old yet to feature in a matchday squad under the new Southampton boss. The ex-Ibrox midfielder, who is best remembered for scoring the opening goal in Rangers’ Europa League final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, has not played a minute of first-team football since the club’s 2-0 defeat to Everton last season on May 18, a whole 158 days ago.

Joe Aribo celebrates his goal for Rangers in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022. | SNS Group

Alongside winger Sam Edozie, he was made available for transfer in the summer but remained on the south coast, and was latterly registered in the club’s EFL Championship squad, though he is yet to feature this season. Behind Shea Charles, Flynn Downes, Caspar Jander, and Kuryu Matsuki in the pecking order, Aribo’s path to the first team is currently blocked.