Rangers interim boss reveals his Kevin Muscat stance, own ambitions and message to players and fans

Steven Smith ready and willing to hold the Ibrox fort - for as long as required

"Strip it back, simplify it, back to basics." The words of Steven Smith would have been music to the ears of Rangers fans as he took his first - and possibly only - pre-match press conference as interim head coach on Friday.

The Under-19 coach has been placed in temporary charge and will lead the team against Dundee United on Saturday while club bosses put the finishing touches on a deal for Kevin Muscat to become the next permanent manager.

Smith admitted he did not expect to still be in the hot seat for the return to Premiership action after being asked to oversee training in the immediate aftermath of Russell Martin's sacking at the start of the international break.

Interim head coach Steven Smith during a Rangers training session on Friday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, wth 10 years coaching experience behind him in the Ibrox youth ranks, the 40-year-old is more than comfortable with situation he finds himself in as he looks to succeed where Martin failed miserably by getting a tune out of the Rangers players - and delivering a first home league win of the season.

"I've just tried to keep everything as normal as possible," said Smith. "I've got processes I like to work with in terms of how I work with the under 19 squad. It's a way of working I trust so I've tried not to do anything different from what I've learned.

"Clarity is the most important thing in terms of the tactical side of the game. Probably just to strip it back, simplify it and remind them that they are a good group of players, from what I've seen. But words are cheap and a lot of poeple have sat here and promised certain things but it's up to them now to go and put that into practice tomorrow.

"I would like to think there will be a change," Smith added, when asked if there will be noticeable difference from the tactics adopted by Martin. "One thing you don't want to do in this position is overload them with information and then it becomes really confusing, It's probably stripping it back a little bit. Going back to basics, slightly. But there will be information there that is new and I'd like to think after the last couple of sessions we've had, it will be quite clear what we're trying to do tomorrow."

‘Ambitious’ Smith willing and keen to take team for Brann match

What the future holds for Smith beyond the United match remains to be seen. With Muscat not expected to arrive at Ibrox until the conclusion the Chinese Super League season - his Shanghai Port side have three matches remaining in their quest to secure a third successive title - there are suggestions that Neil McCann could be drafted in as an interim boss before taking up a position on the coaching staff of his former Rangers team-mate once he arrives in Glasgow.

Interim head coach Steven Smith during a Rangers press conference on Friday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Who will lead Rangers into their Europa League match away to Norwegian side Brann on Thursday is unclear but Smith is more than keen to do so if required and is prepared to hold the fort as long as is required.

"Listen, I work here, so I'm available to do whatever the club asks me to do," he said. "I think the club and everybody here is well aware that I'm quite ambitious as well. I would be lying if I said I didn't want to be involved in the first team at any moment. But I am also in no rush. I love the job that I do, but the club are aware that I also have ambition, which I think you need to have if you work here."

Muscat ‘probably’ the right man for Rangers

Smith was a Rangers youth team player in season 2002-03 when Muscat arrived for his one and only treble-winning season. The Australian left a positive impression on the then teenager.

"I only came across him a few times," Smith said. "My job used to be to clean Alex McLeish's boots, and the coaching staff's, so I used to pass him in the corridor. As a person, he was really pleasant. I know there's a reputation there as a player but the communication I had with him, he was always very pleasant to the younger players."

Kevin Muscat has agreed a deal to become the next manager of Rangers. | Getty Images

Asked if Muscat is the character Rangers need, Smith replied: "Probably. It's an interesting question. In the past four or five years we've had different types of managers.

"There's no guarantee of success anywhere, and it's really difficult to guarantee succees where the expectation is to win all the time, which is never going to happen.

"We've experienced different managers whether it be managers that have played here, managers that have been deemed head coach types that are more tactical. We've had every type of manager but the priority is always to win."

There will be plenty of goodwill towards Smith from the Ibrox stands on Saturday, particularly if he steers Rangers towards a much-needed three points. Should things go awry, however, the stadium could once again become an uncomfortable place for the club hierarchy, particularly under fire CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell, as fans look for an outlet to voice their frustrations.

Smith insists the long-suffering Rangers supporters have a right to make their feelings known.