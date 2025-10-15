Rangers v Dundee United injury news: 7 out and 2 doubts with big decisions to be made over Ibrox duo

Rangers will look to secure their first home league win of the season when they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).
Following the 1-1 draw against Falkirk in the Light Blues last game, Russell Martin was sacked as manager of the club after just 123 days in the role. Heading into the game against Dundee United, they remain managerless at the time of speaking, though a deal to bring Kevin Muscat to the club is thought to be close. The club's under-19 head coach Steven Smith will take the reigns on an interim basis.
As for their visitors, Jim Goodwin’s side sit one point and four places ahead of Rangers going into the game in fourth, but will be looking to improve on a run that has seen them win just one of their last four games.
Both sides have several selection dilemmas, with Rangers’ starting XI selection sure to be intriguing in their first clash since the departure of Martin a fortnight or so ago.
Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:
Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.