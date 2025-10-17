The 18-year-old Scotland youth international has been rewarded with a new long-term contract.

Scotland youth international goalkeeper Callan McKenna has been told to ‘push for opportunities’ in the next few years after signing a new long-term deal with English Premier League high-flyers Bournemouth.

The 18-year-old was called up to train with Steve Clarke’s senior squad for the friendly clash with Liechtenstein in June, following injuries to Angus Gunn and Robby McCrorie, and was named on the substitutes bench for Bournemouth in their English Premier League clashes against Everton and Newcastle United earlier this year.

Agreeing a contract that will see him stay at the Vitality Stadium until at least the summer of 2028, the Scottish starlet said: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal with the club, who have been brilliant for me since I arrived. I feel like I’m improving every day working with the coaches and goalkeepers here.

“Being able to learn from experienced shot-stoppers like Djordje Petrovic has really helped my game, and I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve in the coming years here as I further my development.”

McKenna emerged as a 16-year-old with Queen's Park. | SNS Group

Originally coming through the youth ranks at Hibs, McKenna hit the headlines when he made his professional debut for Queen’s Park aged just 16 during a Scottish League Cup tie against East Fife in July 2023. Following the game, the teenager was dubbed a ‘boy wonder’ and likened to former Scotland international David Marshall by ex-Celtic academy player and Queen’s Park teammate Dom Thomas.

“You see how good the young lad is,” said Thomas. “I haven't seen anything quite like that since David Marshall [for Celtic] against Barcelona. It's a joy to watch. He really helps us start our build-up play, and he's 16 - it's frightening. He's a great boy, confident, and says what he needs to say. As a goalkeeper, you need that. He is 16, but plays like a 36-year-old."

After making a further eight senior appearances for the Spiders, clubs from both the English Premier League and the EFL Championship began to show interest in his services, and he was sold to Bournemouth in February 2024 for a fee of £300,000. Since moving across the border, he has featured regularly for Bournemouth's development side, while training with the club’s first team alongside Scottish stars Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak.