What channel is Rangers v Dundee United? TV and live stream details for Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox
Rangers will look to pick up their first home win of the season in the Scottish Premiership as they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox on Saturday.
Currently in eighth position after drawing five of their opening seven games, head coach Russell Martin was sacked a fortnight ago after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk, where Bojan Miovski’s opener was cancelled out late on. Under-19s head coach Steven Smith will take temporary charge of the team, with the club yet to name their new manager.
Visitors Dundee United head to Glasgow in fourth place and one point ahead of their hosts, but arrive with just one win in their last four games, following their drab 1-1 draw with Livingston at Tannadice.
Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s where you can watch Rangers v Dundee United live via streaming this Saturday:
Rangers v Dundee United match details
- Date and Time: Saturday 18 October. Kick-off: 3pm.
- Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers v Dundee United TV channel
The clash between Rangers and Dundee United has been not been chosen for live broadcast, and won’t be available to watch in the United Kingdom.
Rangers vs Dundee United live stream
There is no live stream available in the UK but supporters outside of the UK can watch the match live via the club’s respective streaming services. To subscribe to Rangers TV, click here. For Dundee United TV, click here.
Rangers v Dundee United team news
Rangers interim boss Smith has several starting XI decisions to make, but is will be without long-term injury victim Dujon Sterling (Achilles), while Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo are also expected to be absent. Mohamed Diomande and Jayden Meghoma will all be hoping to return to the starting XI after being named amongst the substitutes during the 1-1 draw with Falkirk.
Dundee United will be without skipper Ross Graham, Max Watters, Isaac Pappoe, and Owen Stirton. Panutche Camara is a doubt after a gruelling week of travel with his national team.
The man in charge of the weekend game at Ibrox is Don Robertson. He will be assisted by David Roome and Ross Nelson. On VAR duties is Kevin Clancy, with Calum Spence named as his assistant.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.