Rangers confirm management team for Dundee United match amid Kevin Muscat update
Rangers have placed Steven Smith in temporary charge for the visit of Dundee United this weekend as talks continue with Kevin Muscat over the head coach vacancy.
Smith, the club's Under-19 head coach, has been overseeing first-team training since Russell Martin was sacked following the 1-1 draw with Falkirk on October 5 which left Rangers languishing in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership after seven matches, 11 points behind leaders Hearts and nine behind Celtic.
Rangers confirmed in a brief statement posted on social media that Smith will take charge of the first match since Martin’s departure on Saturday, working alongside B team coach Brian Gilmour, head of performance Rhys Owen and goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo.
The contingency plan has been put in place after Rangers were unable to secure a permanent successor to Martin over the international break.
Talks are understood to be progressing with Muscat, who has established himself as the number one candidate after Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl both ruled themselves out of the running.
Club bosses are reportedly working to finalise personal terms and a seven-figure compensation package to release Muscat from his contract at Shanghai Port, which has a year left to run.
The 52-year-old is involved in a title race, with his current club sitting two points clear at the top of the Chinese Super League table with four matches remaining. It is believed that any move to bring the former Rangers defender back to the club where he won a treble as a player under Alex McLeish in 2002-03 will be delayed until the destination of the title is decided, potentially as late as November 22 when the season concludes.
Reports in China, meanwhile, indicate that Shanghai Port have already started preparing for Muscat's likely departure to Ibrox with the search for his successor said to be already underway.
Muscat guided Shanghai Port to their first ever league and cup double last season. He has also previously won silverware in Australia with Melbourne Victory and in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos, replacing former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at both clubs having previously served as his assistant.
Following the match against United, Rangers travel to Norway to face Brann in the Europa League next Thursday and also have league fixtures with Kilmarnock and Hibs before the Premier Sports Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic at Hampden on November 2.
