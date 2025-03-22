Celtic youngster nets debut goal as new-look Scotland Under-21s off to winning start
Celtic midfielder Jude Bonnar stepped off the bench to score a debut goal as new-look Scotland Under-21s defeated their Republic of Ireland counterparts 2-0 in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.
The substitute secured the win after Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales tapped in an early opener, with replacement goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams also illuminating his first appearance with a late penalty save.
Scotland head coach Scot Gemmill included five debutants in his starting line-up – Hibs keeper Murray Johnson, Hearts right-back Adam Forrester, Dundee centre-back Luke Graham, Celtic’s Colby Donovan and Manchester City attacker Emilio Lawrence – while there was several other uncapped players on the bench.
The Scots signalled their intent in the second minute when Wales fired an angled shot into the side-netting. And the Killie striker opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he helped the ball over the line from a couple of yards out after the Irish defence failed to deal with a low delivery from the left from Lawrence.
Ireland’s first chance came midway through the first half when Jad Hakiki headed wide from close range.
Scotland immediately went up the park and peppered the Irish goal with three attempts in quick succession, as Irish keeper Aaron Maguire pulled off two impressive saves to deny Lawrence and Daniel Kelly before Graham headed wide from a Forrester cross.
Lawrence’s encouraging debut was cut short when he picked up an injury while unleashing a shot just before the hour.
Bonnar followed up to drill home Scotland’s second from just inside the box in the 77th minute after fellow substitute Ryan One’s shot had been blocked on the edge of the six-yard box.
Ireland had a chance to pull one back in the 88th minute when Jeremiah Mullen was deemed to have tripped Darius Lipsiuc in the box, but Dundee United goalkeeper Adams – on for Johnson in the second half – got down to save Joe Gardner’s spot-kick.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.