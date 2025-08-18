The Scotland international was on the scoresheet at the weekend.

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes’ dramatic injury-time goal for promotion-chasing Birmingham City in their 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers has been hailed as “special” after it helped his side claim their first win of the EFL Championship season at the weekend.

Trailing 1-0 to a goal from former Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell at Ewood Park, the 42-cap striker’s introduction to the pitch in the 81st minute sparked a remarkable comeback from Chris Davies’ Birmingham side. Levelling the scores in the 90th minute via a Jay Stansfield penalty, Dykes then latched onto Demarai Gray’s low cross to tap home in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal a dramatic win.

Lyndon Dykes is hoping to make a return to the Scotland squad for next month's opening World Cup qualifying fixtures. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

His first goal since a 1-1 draw with Wrexham on 23 January 205 days ago, Dykes’ future with Birmingham looked bleak after the club signed former Celtic hitman Kyogo Furuhashi and German international Marvin Ducksch in the summer. However, the 29-year-old has so far featured in all three of the club’s opening games, having recovered from a troublesome thigh injury in the summer, and was praised by his boss for his role in Saturday’s huge victory.

“It was an excellent win,” said Blues boss Chris Davies. “Last-minute winner, always something to cherish and savour, especially in front of 7,000 travelling fans. Fantastic win. I want hard work from the team, and if there’s space to run, run. We’ve shown really good fitness. Demarai Gray has played 100 minutes and still had the legs to get up the pitch and have that moment. I love that about us. We are very dynamic with how we play, put opposition under pressure with our pressing, we counter-attack well. I love the desire.

“Also, a contribution from our fans being down that end. They all set off to chase the ball, and when he got there, it was a massive moment for him and Lyndon. It’s that intangible; it’s the character side that’s so important in football. A goal down away from home at Blackburn is a very difficult situation. You can lose your head or discipline or start doing different things.”

Dykes also earned praise from Birmingham City part-owner and legendary NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, who hailed the striker after his late goal via his official Instagram account. Posting a photo of the ex-Livingston striker on his “stories”, Brady said he was “still thinking about that finish,” from the striker, with the New England Patriots icon tagging Dykes in the post. “On the road, extra time, still fighting. Two goals in eight minutes to take all three points. LET’S GO BLUES” added Brady.

