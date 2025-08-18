Doak set for new challenge - and a new moniker

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland international Ben Doak has tonight completed his £25million move from Liverpool to Bournemouth - and changed the name on the back of his shirt.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a five-year deal with the Cherries with Liverpool including a buy-back option in the deal which gives them first option of signing him back in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth beat competition from several clubs to secure his signature with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Porto all credited with an interest in the player this summer.

Ben Doak, now known as Ben Gannon Doak, has completed a £25m transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In a surprising twist, the south coast club announced the signing of Ben Gannon Doak with the teenager said to have requested the new moniker in order to reflect both parents' names moving forward.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Doak said of joining Andoni Iraola’s side, where he will link up with Scotland team-mate Ryan Christie. “I feel like it’s the right time for me and it’s a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. The team play very nice football. It’s fast and it really suits my game, so I felt like I couldn’t say no to the chance to play here.”

‘Exciting young talent’

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s head of football operations, told the club website: “Ben is an exciting young talent who has shown his quality at the highest level despite his age. He brings pace and energy that will fit our model well and we’re thoroughly looking forward to helping him fulfil his potential at AFC Bournemouth. We’re pleased to bring another player into the club during this window as we continue to reinvest in the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 for a compensation fee of £600,000 and went on to make 10 appearances for the Anfield side after being handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp aged 16. He enjoyed a productive loan spell with Middlesbrough last season, scoring three times and providing seven assists in 24 appearances for the Championship club before a thigh injury prematurely ended his campaign in February.

Doak also became a full Scotland international last term, earning six caps after making his senior debut as a substitute against Poland at Hampden last September following his promotion from the Under-21s.