'Always loved them': Rangers complete 'thrilling' Mikey Moore loan deal as Spurs make statement

Martin delighted to get his man as highly-rated youngster signs up for Ibrox revolution

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s teenage forward Mikey Moore for the 2025/26 season.

Moore, 17, is regarded as one of English football’s most exciting prospects after making the breakthrough at senior level with Spurs last season under Ange Postecoglou. He made 19 first-team appearances for the north London side, but new head coach Thomas Frank believes a loan move will best suit his development and Rangers have won the race for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore is capable of playing all across the front line, but is expected to be used predominantly as a winger by Rangers head coach Russell Martin. The Ibrox club have been keen to reinforce in that area following the departure of Vaclav Cerny, a key wide man from last season.

New Rangers loanee Mikey Moore celebrates scoring for Spurs against Elfsborg - his first senior goal. | Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Antman and Crystal Palace’s Jerusun Rak-Sakyi in recent weeks. Moore becomes Rangers’ eighth summer signing, following Max Aarons, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga, Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama through the Ibrox door.

Moore revealed that as soon as he heard of Rangers’ interest, he wanted to join the club.

“I’m excited to get going,” he told the Rangers website. “As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore: I have always loved Rangers

“I’ve always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them. I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it’s a great place to be at the minute. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here.”

Speaking on the loan deal for Moore, Martin said: “We are thrilled to bring Mikey on loan for this season. His profile as a brave, aggressive attacking player is one that we were keen to add to the squad, and he is certainly a player who, despite his age, can make an impact on the team from day one.

“He is a player with huge potential, and it is testament to his quality that he has been entrusted by Spurs in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League with such regularity over the last 18 months.”

Mikey Moore rubbed shoulders with Spurs first-teamers such as James Maddison last season. | Getty Images

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “It is no secret that there was significant interest from elsewhere in Mikey and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers at this stage in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He rose to prominence with Spurs last year and it is a reflection of his temperament and quality as a player that he made an immediate impact at a senior level which demands the best.

“We are convinced that Mikey is a player who will enhance our attacking unit. He is stepping into an ambitious, demanding environment that will test him, support him, and provide the platform to deliver and fulfil his potential, to the benefit of both himself and the club.”

What Spurs had to say on the move

A statement on the Tottenham website read: “Mikey Moore has joined Rangers on loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

“Having joined us as a seven-year-old, the forward progressed through our ranks to help our Under-17 and Under-18 teams secure the Premier League Cup double in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In May, 2024, he earned his competitive first team debut against Manchester City, becoming the youngest ever player to appear for us in a Premier League fixture. The 17-year-old has made 21 senior appearances in all competitions to date, scoring once.

“Mikey registered his first senior goal for the Club in a UEFA Europa League fixture against Elfsborg in January – we memorably went onto win the competition in May, defeating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao. At international level, Mikey has appeared for England up to Under-19 level to date.”