While all thoughts are on Euro 2024 at present, there’s no doubting that fans have one eye on the return of domestic football as both Rangers, Celtic and their Scottish Premiership rivals continue to build their squads for the 2024-25 campaigns.

Rangers are looking for a rebuild, while Celtic are aiming to continue their dominance in the Scottish Premiership. It appears both Old Firm sides are on the lookout for a striker this summer in order to bolster their squads as part of their summer business, with the Hoops expecting departures and Philippe Clement searching for a striker to rival Cyriel Dessers as the club’s number nine.

While supporters of the Glasgow rivals will hope their club pushes the boat out and captures a big money signing, there are also a number of smart free transfer options available that could prove to smart long term - and short term - options for the Glasgow rivals.

Here are 15 free agent strikers available to Rangers and Celtic this summer.

Aaron Connolly Still just 24, Connolly was a regular feature in the EFL Championship with Hull City last season and scored eight goals in 30 games last year. Had shown potential in flashes playing for Brighton a few seasons ago. Celtic had rumoured interest in 2018 and he could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Charlie McNeill The 20-year-old forward decided to leave Manchester United this summer after failing to break into their first team. He cost the Red Devils £750,000 when he joined the club as a teenager, he scored over 600 goals at youth level when he was with rivals Manchester City. He is now searching for first team opportunities. The 6ft Droylsden born striker could prove to be a real gem.

Héctor Hernández The Spanish forward was one of the the top scorers in the Portuguese top flight last season with 14 goals for Chaves but finds himself a free agent. Still just 28, he could be a bargain.