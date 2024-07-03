Scottish transfer news: Here is all the latest Scottish transfer news this Wednesday morning.

Former Celtic man agrees contract extension with EFL club

Ex-Celtic star Scott Sinclair has agreed a new one year contract with English League One outfit Bristol Rovers, the club has confirmed. The 35-year-old featured over 100 times for the Hoops after being brought to the club by Brendan Rodgers in 2016, winning three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups before departing for Preston North End.

The ex-Hoops star began his career with the Gas in 2004 before he was signed by EPL giants Chelsea and returned to the Memorial Stadium in the summer of 2022. "I think everyone knows what this club means to me and the special place it holds in my heart," he told the club’s official website following news of his new deal. "It's mad to think it was 20 years ago this coming December that I made my debut for Rovers at 15 years old. To be playing here, wearing this badge and shirt, it means the world to me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland youth ace makes £1 million move to link up with ex-Rangers defender

Newly promoted English League One outfit Stockport County have confirmed their 10th signing of the summer with the £1 million purchase of Scotland under-21 international Lewis Fiorini from Manchester City. The 22-year-old forward will link up with former Rangers defender Clint Hill, who is assistant manager at the club, and has signed a three-year contract Edgeley Park with the option of a further year.

The ex-Cityzens academy star has recently enjoyed loan spells at NAC Breda and Blackpool and has featured for the Scottish under-21 national side a total of 10 times. On the signing, Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “He’s a player with a really high ceiling and huge potential, who has trained with and learned from the best over his time at Manchester City. Technically he is fantastic, and he will undoubtedly be a huge addition to our squad For a young player to have the experience he has in the Championship, League One, international football and in another country is rare, and we feel he can have a real impact over the next few years.”

Rangers transfer approved by former boss

Birmingham City are the latest club to be linked with a move for long-serving Gers defender Connor Goldson as new Blues head coach Chris Davies looks to steer them back into the EFL Championship at the first attempt. Alongside Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, a summer departure for the big defender has been mooted this summer and Gers former boss Alex McLeish believes, if he was to leave, the 31-year could leave with his head held high. Claiming Goldson has been a ‘wonderful’ servant’ to the Ibrox giants, McLeish said: “Connor has had a great spell at Rangers and has played for them at the highest level possible, a European final," he told the Scottish Sun. "He has immense experience, and he strikes me as the type who will share that experience with others at the club.

"He’s had a wonderful time at Rangers over six years, and has shown everyone what he can do and what he’s capable of. You won’t hear a bad word from me about centre-halves. Connor has certainly done everything that’s been asked of him at Ibrox. He’s scored a goal or two, he’s been a threat at set-pieces, and I have always admired his style of play.”

Ex-Rangers favourite extends stay at EFL Championship team

Josh Windass has agreed a new deal to extend his stay with EFL Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, the club have confirmed via their official website. The ex-Rangers man ended the campaign in excellent form for the Owls and scored the crucial goal that helped the club escape relegation with a final day win over Sunderland. The 30-year-old scored 13 league goals at Ibrox during his two year stint with the club but found himself out of favour under Steven Gerrard, who sanctioned a move to Wigan Athletic shortly after his arrival. The new deal sees him extend his stay at Hillsborough into a sixth season after originally joining the club on loan in 2019.

Celtic offered £17m former EPL midfielder

Wilfred Ndidi is keen on a move to Celtic this as summer as the player eyes a reunion with his former boss Brendan Rodgers, according to reports. Once a £52 million target for Manchester United and Real Madrid, the Nigerian is now a free agent having departed Leicester City this summer after his contract came to an end at the King Power Stadium. Capped 58 times by the Super Eagles, Ndidi joined the Foxes in a £17 million deal from Genk in 2017 and went on to make over 200 appearances for the club.