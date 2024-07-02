The £35 million teenager revealed his love of Celtic and shared his admiration for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur’s newest recruit Archie Gray has revealed the key Celtic factor behind his big-money move to the EPL giants after penning a megabucks deal with the North London club.

The 18-year-old completed a reported £35 million move to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday morning after his outstanding debut season at Leeds United last year, as Spurs nabbed him from under the noses of EPL rivals Brentford, who had also agreed a fee earlier in the week.

“It’s a massive club and an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down,” said Gray. “I’m really excited to play and get started. It hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a massive project under Ange (Postecoglou), and it’s something that I want to be part of.”

The youngster rose to prominence at Elland Road last season and featured in 44 games for Daniel Farke’s side but looked destined to depart the club after they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the EFL Championship play-off final in May. Earlier in the week it appeared that Brentford had pulled off an impressive coup, only for the deal to break down due to disagreements over payment structure, which allowed Spurs to swoop.

Capable of playing at full-back or in midfield, Gray is the son of former Leeds striker Andy, grandson of ex-Scottish international Frank Gray and the great nephew of Eddie Gray, so is eligible to play for Scotland. However, his trajectory appears to lean towards England after appearing at under-21 level for the Three Lions recently. That said, his club allegiances are stationed firmly in Scotland with the teenage ace revealing his love for the Hoops was a key component in the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.