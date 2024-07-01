It has already been a busy transfer window at Rangers, with six new permanent signings already in the door. Manager Philippe Clement has wasted little time in getting some fresh blood into his squad.
However, there is expected to be far more business done at Ibrox over the coming weeks - in terms of incomings and outgoings. The Belgian made it clear at the end of the season that changes need to happen for the gap to be cut with Celtic, who ended the season far stronger by winning both the Premiership and the Scottish Cup.
We take a look at every senior in player in the Rangers squad and analyse what the future may hold for them in the midst of Rangers’ rebuild at Ibrox ahead of the league campaign beginning against Hearts on August 3.
1. Jack Butland
The goalkeeper was one of Rangers' best players last season after arriving on a free transfer from Manchester United. His form led to speculation of an England recall and the Ibrox club have very little desire to let one of their star performers go. Only a big bid from the English Premier League would tempt Rangers into selling. | SNS Group
2. Liam Kelly
A former Rangers youngster, Kelly has returned to Ibrox this summer after leaving Motherwell. The Scotland squad keeper will be Butland's understudy and gives Clement an experienced pair of hands should anything happen to his No 1. | SNS Group / SFA
3. Robby McCrorie
Now 26, the goalkeeper is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly. Will not jump ahead of Butland in the Rangers pecking order and was linked with Aberdeen earlier in the summer. The Dons now have their No 1 in place after signing Dimitar Mitov, and with Kelly now in the building, it would not be a surprise to see McCrorie move on this summer. | SNS Group
4. James Tavernier
The long-serving Rangers captain has achieved so much at Ibrox, but speculation is rife that his future may well lie away from Govan. He has persistently linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League, with Al-Ettifaq - managed by his former boss Steven Gerrard - mooted as a likely destination. While some Rangers fans continue to grumble about Tavernier, should he depart, he would leave a huge void in terms of leadership, goals and assists. | SNS Group