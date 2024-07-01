3 . Robby McCrorie

Now 26, the goalkeeper is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly. Will not jump ahead of Butland in the Rangers pecking order and was linked with Aberdeen earlier in the summer. The Dons now have their No 1 in place after signing Dimitar Mitov, and with Kelly now in the building, it would not be a surprise to see McCrorie move on this summer. | SNS Group