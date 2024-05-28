It was a contrasting end to the campaign for both Rangers and Celtic, as the Hoops rode off into the sunset with a domestic double to leave Philippe Clement’s Gers contemplating a summer of change.
Money will be spent this summer, of that there is no doubt, but could both Rangers and Celtic save themselves some coin by scouring the free agent market? We look at 11 out of contract players that could be useful additions to both Old Firm sides.
1. Callum O'Hare - Coventry City
Coventry City playmaker O'Hare has caught the eye of promoted Leicester City in recent weeks after an excellent end to the Championship campaign. The Sky Blues are desperate to keep him at the club, but he appears destined for pastures new. Should Matt O'Riley depart Celtic, O'Hare would be great replacement on a free. However, he would make an excellent addition to either Old Firm side. Photo: Getty Images
2. Paddy McNair - Middlesbrough
After six seasons at the Riverside Stadium, the 67-cap Northern Ireland defender will depart Boro for pastures new this summer. Should Ibrox be his next destination? He recently captained his national team in the 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden and would offer Rangers versatility, with McNair comfortable in defence or midfield. A boyhood Gers fan, he is still just 29 and has plenty of years left in the tank. Photo: Getty Images
3. Yura Nakayama - Huddersfield Town
Winner of the J-League's Best Young Player in 2017, Nakayama was relegated with Huddersfield Town this season and looks set to depart the club on a Bosman free transfer. While the Terriers themselves endured a disappointing season, the 27-year-old Japanese international was praised for his performances throughout before injury ended his campaign early in March. Capable at both centre-back and full-back, Nakayama could provide an intriguing option for Brendan Rodgers this summer. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota
4. Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United
The England under-20 international endured a difficult campaign at Bramall Lane, barely featuring as they plummeted to relegation from the English Premier League. That said, Blades fans are hopeful he will agree a new deal in Yorkshire such is his potential and he has certainly not been written off. Once the youngest player in English Premier League history to score on his first start, he also helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2022. With Rangers needing to add firepower to their ranks, could a free transfer move for the 20-year-old offer a low-risk, high-reward option? Photo: Getty Images