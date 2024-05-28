4 . Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United

The England under-20 international endured a difficult campaign at Bramall Lane, barely featuring as they plummeted to relegation from the English Premier League. That said, Blades fans are hopeful he will agree a new deal in Yorkshire such is his potential and he has certainly not been written off. Once the youngest player in English Premier League history to score on his first start, he also helped England win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2022. With Rangers needing to add firepower to their ranks, could a free transfer move for the 20-year-old offer a low-risk, high-reward option? Photo: Getty Images