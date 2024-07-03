Here is everything you need to know about the final of Euro 2024.

As the highly anticipated European Championships enter the knockout phase of the tournament, a number of football fans are already turning their attention to the upcoming final in Germany later this month.

Beginning on June 14, the Euros have been another enjoyable feast of football that has seen a number of previously unfancied nations progress from the groups. Turkey have already shown themselves to be the dark horses after reaching the last eight with victory over Austria on Tuesday while Switzerland impressed in knocking out holders Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Spain and Germany have looked like the teams to beat, a number of big names remain in the competition including France, England and Portugal sas the tournament reaches the exciting quarter final stage. But which nations will make it to the Euro 2024 final? And who will be the eventual winners? It is a wide open tournament that looks like it could still be won by any number of nations.

Looking forward to tuning into the final of Euro 2024? Here is everything you need to know.

Where is the final of Euro 2024?

The European Championship final will take place in the capital city of Germany, Berlin. The game is scheduled to be played at Olympiastadion Berlin, home of Hertha Berlin. A sold out crowd will be expected at the 74,475 capacity stadium.

Which teams are out of Euro 2024?

Following their last 16 defeats the following teams have been knocked out of the Euros: Austria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Belgium and Georgia.

Already knocked out at the group stages are: Scotland, Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Albania, Serbia, Poland and Ukraine.

Which teams are still in Euro 2024?

The upcoming quarter-final fixtures at the tournament are as follows:

Friday 5 July:

Spain vs Germany, 5pm

Portugal vs France, 8pm

Saturday 6 July:

England vs Switzerland, 5pm

Netherlands vs Turkey, 8pm

When is the final of Euro 2024?

The final of the European Championship is scheduled to be played on Sunday 14 July 2024, with kick off scheduled at 8pm UK time.

What channel is the Euro 2024 final going to be on?

There are a number of ways to watch the Euro 2024 final, with the game set to be broadcast across numerous UK channels. The game will screened live via BBC One, ITV1 and STV. You can also stream the game live via BBC iPlayer, STV Player, ITVX and the BBC Sports Website.