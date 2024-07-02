Here are 31 brilliant retro fans of Rangers during the clubs' various pre-season campaigns. Cr. SNS Group.Here are 31 brilliant retro fans of Rangers during the clubs' various pre-season campaigns. Cr. SNS Group.
31 brilliant photos of Rangers fans on the Gers' pre-season tours over the years

By Graham Falk
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 16:00 BST

Here are 31 amazing photos of Rangers fans following their team across the world during the pre-season.

Rangers fans have long been known to follow their club all over the globe - and we have the photos to prove it!

From Australia to America to Portugal, supporters have followed the team in their thousands over the years and will do so again this summer when the club take in games in Germany, Netherlands and Birmingham. How far have you travelled to back the Gers?

As pre-season 2024 approaches for the Ibrox giants, we have picked out 31 fantastic photos of the Gers faithful during the clubs’ various tours over the years.

Can you spot yourself in the photos?

Rangers fans sing loud and proud at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool in the summer of 2022.

1. Sing your hearts out

Rangers fans sing loud and proud at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool in the summer of 2022.

Rangers fans take in the atmosphere during the 2009 Emirates Cup game against Paris Saint-Germain in North London.

2. At the Emirates

Rangers fans take in the atmosphere during the 2009 Emirates Cup game against Paris Saint-Germain in North London.

Rangers fans enjoy the atmosphere in Canada as the side face Ottawa Fury during the US/Canada tour of 2014.

3. Canada 2014

Rangers fans enjoy the atmosphere in Canada as the side face Ottawa Fury during the US/Canada tour of 2014.

Two young fans waiting for autographs ahead of the game against Brora Rangers in 2013.

4. Autograph hunters

Two young fans waiting for autographs ahead of the game against Brora Rangers in 2013.

