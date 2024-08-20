The latest news ahead of the transfer window closing - will Brighton land their man?

McTominay’s Fulham move off

Scott McTominay's potential move to Fulham Athletic appears to have fallen by the wayside after the Cottagers switched their attentions to another midfield target. Burnley's Norwegian player Sander Berge is expected to move to Fulham in the next 24 hours in a deal of around £20 million, therefore ending the London club's interest in the Scotland internationalist.

Fulham made an offer to Manchester United earlier this summer for McTominay, who is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. The Red Devils hold the option to extend the 27-year-old's deal by a further year and while manager Erik ten Hag has spoken warmly about the player's attributes, United may cash in on one of their most sellable assets as they look fund a summer rebuild. Italian side Napoli and Turkish outfit Galatasaray have also been linked with 52-times capped Scotsman.

Scott McTominay's Man Utd future remains up in the air. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Dons linked with Nisbet

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet has emerged as a potential transfer target for Aberdeen, with multiple outlets claiming that new Dons manager Jimmy Thelin would like to bring the 27-year-old to Pittodrie. Following the departure of Bojan Miovski to Girona, Aberdeen are in the market for a new striker to compete alongside Ester Sokler, Pape Gueye and Peter Ambrose.

Nisbet left Hibs last summer to join English Championship side Millwall, although he has struggled to make an impact at The Den. He missed a chunk of last season due to injury and was dropped from the matchday squad in May due to a "disciplinary issue". It is unclear whether he remains part of manager Neil Harris' long-term plans and a loan deal could be brokered for a return north. Capped 11 times by Scotland, Nisbet has fallen out of the international picture recently and will be eager to revive his chances of a call-up.

Could Kevin Nisbet return to Scottish football from Millwall? | Getty Images

Fish is on the move

Former Hibs centre-half Will Fish is close to joining Cardiff City on a permanent transfer, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 21-year-old spent the past two seasons on loan at Easter Road from Man Utd but with his pathway to the first team blocked by multiple big-name defenders, he has decided to leave Old Trafford permanently.

Fish is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Bluebirds, who are currently in the English Championship. Fish's absence has been keenly felt at Hibs, with their head coach David Gray on the look-out for more centre-halves before the end of the transfer window.

Will Fish is on the brink of a permanent transfer. | AFP via Getty Images

Brighton’s O’Riley talks

Brighton and Hove Albion remain locked in talks with Celtic over a deal for in-demand midfielder Matt O'Riley. The Seagulls made an offer the 23-year-old playmaker on Monday and are understood to be close to Celtic's valuation of him, which is in the region of £25 million. The EPL side have outbid Atalanta, who have so far failed with multiple approaches for the Dane.

Brighton are keen to bolster their midfield options under new manager Fabian Hurzeler and need to fill the void left by Pascal Gross, who departed for Borussia Dortmund earlier in the transfer window. The south-coast side announced the signing of French winger Georginio Rutter for £40m from Leeds on Monday and are expected to keep the chequebook open right up until the transfer deadline on August 30.

Brighton have already splashed the cash on Georginio Rutter. | Getty Images

Cantwell fee revealed

Rangers will make a profit on midfielder Todd Cantwell should they sell him in this window, after it was revealed by former manager Michael Beale that the Englishman arrived at Ibrox on a free transfer from Norwich City in January last year. Cantwell has handed in a transfer request, claiming that he does not see his future at Rangers, and is training with the reserves as a result. Should any fee be recouped, it would result in good business for the club.