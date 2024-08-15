Miovski fee is largest for non-Old Firm outfield player

Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of striker Bojan Miovski to Girona for a club record fee.

The 25-year-old North Macedonian international, who scored 44 goals in 91 starts for the Dons since moving from MTK Budapest two years ago, has joined the Spanish side on a four-year deal.

There was interest in Miovski from Italian clubs Genoa and Bologna earlier this summer, but he has now finalised a move to a Girona side who finished third in La Liga behind only Real Madrid and Barcelona last season and where he will get the chance to play Champions League football this term.

The deal is reportedly worth an initial £6.8million and could rise to £9million if add-ons and a sell-on fee are achieved, making it the largest sale of an outfield player outwith Celtic and Rangers in Scottish football history. Only Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has commanded a higher transfer fee with his £9m switch from Hearts to Sunderland in 2007.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows pointed to the deal as proof that the Dons transfer model is working and insisted that all proceeds will be ploughed back into the football department at Pittodrie.

“Bojan has been a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen and although we are clearly sad to be losing him, we’re also delighted that he has achieved such an exciting move," Burrows said. "He deserves it, and we thank him for his significant contribution.

“The deal is also a good one for the Club and further strengthens the player trading strategy adopted and driven by Dave Cormack and the board over a number of seasons. This model means a club will plan to invest much more each season in football wages and transfer fees compared to what it brings in as income from the likes of season tickets, hospitality and retail.

“It obviously relies on deals like Bojan’s, where all the proceeds are being reinvested in our football department, and as CEO I’m indebted to our investor group for underwriting the strategy which will have its cashflow ups and downs over the seasons. We will work hard to develop this further, whilst constantly reviewing and benchmarking ourselves against similar clubs across Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, who are doing it very effectively and are regularly punching above their weight.

“Our focus remains on developing our own players through our academy whilst complimenting that with smart recruitment from across the world, with the aim of driving football success to Aberdeen FC.