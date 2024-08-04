The ex-Hibs loanee had to be replaced during the 3-0 defeat in South Carolina

Former Hibs defender Will Fish suffered a concerning injury during Manchester United's 3-0 friendly defeat by Liverpool in South Carolina.

Fish, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Easter Road, was replaced after 73 minutes following a challenge with Liverpool forward Harvey Blair. The 21-year-old was removed from the pitch on a stretcher with his leg in a brace, with Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag coming on to the pitch to console him.

The incident is a huge blow for Fish, who has been involved in all of Man Utd's pre-season matches so far and is trying to make an impact at Old Trafford after two campaigns in the SPFL.

On Fish's injury, Ten Hag said: “We have to see what has gone on. The assessment, of course, with Will Fish is it’s an impact injury. We also had to sub Jonny Evans at half-time because he was ill. Victor Lindelof was a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be. Pre-season is always tough."

Will Fish is stretchered off during Man Utd's 3-0 defeat by Liverpool. | Getty Images

Fish was not the only United player to pick up an injury, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans were all forced off during the 3-0 friendly defeat. Ten Hag has had to deal with several issues during their pre-season tour of the United States having lost new signing Leny Yoro for three months with a foot injury, while striker Rasmus Hojlund picked up a hamstring strain in their defeat to Arsenal.

United suffered more problems in their win over Real Betis as Marcus Rashford and Antony were then withdrawn with issues, although both went on to play some part in the loss to Liverpool, but defensive trio Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Evans all appeared unable to continue.

Lindelof was taken off at half-time as a precaution while Evans was withdrawn due to illness. Wan-Bissaka, who has been linked with West Ham during the transfer window, went down in the 80th minute and was treated on the field before James Scanlon replaced him.