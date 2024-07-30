Connor Goldson has completed his departure from Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers players have paid tribute to Connor Goldson after he officially departed Ibrox this morning.

Rangers fans woke to the news that long-serving defender Connor Goldson had departed the club this morning after six years at Ibrox.

The defender, who won every domestic trophy during his spell in Glasgow, had been linked with a departure throughout the summer. He travelled to Cyprus last week and has now officially completed a move to Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old heads a list of potential big name departures in Glasgow this summer, with long time friend and Rangers captain James Tavernier heavily tipped to depart before the window shuts, while misfit striker Sam Lammers moved to FC Twente for £2.7 million last week. Midfielders Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell are also expected to leave the club, with the latter handing in an official transfer request last week.

"He came a while ago to say he (Cantwell) feels ready for another adventure,” said Clement following the pre-season loss at Birmingham City last week. “He wants another challenge. I spoke long with him because I think Rangers is a really good club for him. I wanted to give him time also, so that's why the last couple of weeks I didn't speak about it. But he came back with the same request.”

The ex-Norwich City playmaker has remained largely silent since news broke of his request to depart Glasgow but took time to thank the outgoing Goldson via his official Instagram page, following the confirmation of his move to Aris. “You’re a leader,” Cantwell wrote. “You certainly took me under your wing. I am thankful for the time we spent together.”