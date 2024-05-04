Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet was dropped from the Millwall matchday squad for Saturday's 1-0 win at Swansea due to disciplinary reasons.

Lions head coach Neil Harris explained the situation after both Nisbet and Michael Obafemi were mysteriously asbent from the final Championship clash of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs striker Nisbet has only recently returned from a hamstring injury and made his first appearance since February off the bench in the 1-0 win over Plymouth last weekend.

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet was dropped by Millwall for the final match of the season due to disciplinary reasons. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old was called up to the Scotland squad earlier in the campaign but has missed out on a final chance to impress Steve Clarke ahead of naming his provisional 26-man squad for Euro 2024 later this month.

Millwall boss Harris said: “All I’m going to say is I’m building a culture and an environment at the football club. The standards are set by Neil Harris and Millwall Football Club. These are standards that I expect players to adhere to. Players will only be involved at my football club, when I’m in charge, if they hit those standards. It’s all about culture and environment.

“Michael has done brilliantly for us on loan and we’re really thankful for his efforts. He didn’t feature for us off the bench the other day he wasn’t going to feature today. I’d rather play our own players who have trained impeccably.