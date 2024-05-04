Scotland striker dropped for disciplinary reasons as Euro 2024 hopeful falls short of 'culture and standards'
Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet was dropped from the Millwall matchday squad for Saturday's 1-0 win at Swansea due to disciplinary reasons.
Lions head coach Neil Harris explained the situation after both Nisbet and Michael Obafemi were mysteriously asbent from the final Championship clash of the season.
Former Hibs striker Nisbet has only recently returned from a hamstring injury and made his first appearance since February off the bench in the 1-0 win over Plymouth last weekend.
The 27-year-old was called up to the Scotland squad earlier in the campaign but has missed out on a final chance to impress Steve Clarke ahead of naming his provisional 26-man squad for Euro 2024 later this month.
Millwall boss Harris said: “All I’m going to say is I’m building a culture and an environment at the football club. The standards are set by Neil Harris and Millwall Football Club. These are standards that I expect players to adhere to. Players will only be involved at my football club, when I’m in charge, if they hit those standards. It’s all about culture and environment.
“Michael has done brilliantly for us on loan and we’re really thankful for his efforts. He didn’t feature for us off the bench the other day he wasn’t going to feature today. I’d rather play our own players who have trained impeccably.
“And secondly, with Kevin, it’s a disciplinary matter about culture and standards. There’s no bigger problem moving forward. Kevin is a huge part of our football club moving forward. But it wasn’t right to involve him today so I went with the group that I did.”
