The transfer window slams shut at 11pm on August 30 - we talk through what improvements are needed by top-flight clubs

Aberdeen

Life under new manager Jimmy Thelin has begun well for the Dons, who have won all of their matches across league and cup this season. As a result, belief is swelling at Pittodrie that this could be a bright campaign under the Swede - even if they are now operating without North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski, who joined Girona for a club-record fee last week.

Aberdeen therefore have plenty of cash to spend on the back of Miovski's exit. They have already reinvested some of it in winger Topi Keskinen, who scored the late winner against Queen's Park at the weekend. But replacing Miovski's goals long-term is a tougher prospect. A striker is most likely top of the shopping list, with St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh linked last week. Aberdeen would also like further reinforcements in defence.

Topi Keskinen scored a goal on his debut for Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Celtic

There is an argument that Celtic don't require any further players to win the league this season, giving their purring start to the 2024/25 campaign. Even if they were to lose midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has been the subject of numerous failed bids from Atalanta, or his counterpart Reo Hatate, they would probably find a way to survive domestically.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to be more competitive in Europe and they will strengthen with that in mind. Greg Taylor remains the club's only left-back and cover is needed there, while Kyogo Furuhashi's long-standing shoulder issue makes him susceptible to injuries. Should he have surgery, another striker could be on the cards. Centre-half is another area of slight weakness, in terms of numbers, and there could be activity there.

Celtic midfielders Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate could be in demand before the window closes. | SNS Group

Dundee

Dundee's strong start to the season is a by-product of manager Tony Docherty doing his transfer business early. Forward players Simon Murray and Seb Palmer-Houlden have hit the ground running at Dens Park, while defence has been reinforced by a couple of Frenchmen in the shape of Billy Koumetio and Ziyad Larkeche. Docherty would no doubt want further depth on the bench, but can be pleased with the work done so far.

The biggest concern for Dundee fans remains the future of talismanic midfielder Luke McCowan. The 26-year-old playmaker has already attracted two bids from Hibs, while Celtic have also been linked with him. Out of contract next summer, the Dee may cash in on their prized asset before the month is out. Replacing him would not be easy.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty will not want to lose Luke McCowan. | SNS Group

Dundee United

Jim Goodwin has left nothing to chance this summer as the Tannadice club bid to cement their Premiership status, bringing in 11 new players and renewing the loan for goalkeeper Jack Walton. So far, so good for the Tangerines, undefeated in the league and safely in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

As a result, their squad looks balanced, and it remains to be seen if more business will be done by United ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has already been very active this transfer window. | SNS Group

Hearts

Ahead of the weekend match against Falkirk, head coach Steven Naismith did not expect further activity in the wake of landing left-back Andres Salazar - the Jambos' ninth piece of business. However, their surprise defeat in the Premier Sports Cup to the Bairns and wastefulness in front of goal may prompt a rethink in the striking department.

The future of Lawrence Shankland could also change the landscape. The Scotland hitman is a free agent next summer and it has gone quiet on a potential contract renewal. Yet to score this season, the 29-year-old could yet become a target later in the window for suitors. He was heavily linked with an exit in January.

Lawrence Shankland has yet to find the net for Hearts this season. | SNS Group

Hibs

The Easter Road rebuild has largely centred around players with British football experience coming in, a marked shift from more creative but largely ineffective recruits of the past couple of seasons. Nevertheless, Hibs have lost their past three matches - two of which were against Celtic - and new head coach David Gray could do with a victory before the month is out.

They are keen on Dundee's Luke McCowan, but it remains to be seen if they can land him. Midfield creativity is lacking in the team right now, so a player of his ilk would be welcomed. At the back, Hibs only have three senior centre-halves, and they will look to bring in at least one more before the deadline.

Hibs head coach David Gray needs creativity and more central defenders. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock

Manager Derek McInnes has been loyal to the squad that finished fourth in the Premiership last season and they have a glamourous Europa Conference League play-off tie against FC Copenhagen to look forward to as a result, despite poor domestic form resulting in three defeats.

The money earned from Kilmarnock's European run should allow McInnes to add to the squad, with only goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, defenders Corrie Ndaba and Oli Bainbridge plus forward Bruce Anderson added so far this season.

Robby McCrorie has been Kilmarnock's main signing this summer. | SNS Group

Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell has been proactive in this transfer window, but injuries are not helping his cause - Australian striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is the latest to be sidelined. Tony Watt has arrived on loan from Dundee United to ease the burden.

Motherwell still look a little light in the midfield areas and could strengthen there before the window closes. Such signings would become far more urgent if one of young Lennon Miller's potential suitors were to test the water with a bid.

Lennon Miller is Motherwell's prized asset. | SNS Group

Rangers

Rangers' sizeable rebuild has been well-documented, as has the fact that players will need to leave for further signings to be made. This does not help manager Philippe Clement, who arguably needs improvements in most positions to get close to Celtic. His case has not been helped by injuries, with left-back Ridvan Yilmaz the latest to be ruled out.

Consequently, Rangers may need to strengthen in that department, while the centre of midfield looks especially light. The team also still lacks a creative force behind the strikers.

Philippe Clement will be eyeing more Rangers recruits. | SNS Group

Ross County

Don Cowie's league campaign has started brightly enough with two draws, but Saturday's 1-0 cup defeat by League Two side Spartans will have set off alarm bells - especially as the Staggies were second best for much of the match.

Replacing Simon Murray's goals is their biggest challenge, and while much is expected of Irishman Ronan Hale, they could do with another striker to make sure they are not once again battling relegation. Replacing Yan Dhanda's creativity has not yet been fully addressed either.

Ronan Hale, right, has been brought in to replace Simon Murray at Ross County. | SNS Group

St Mirren

Goals from strikers continue to be a problem for St Mirren, with Mikael Mandron, Jonah Ayunga and Toyosi Olusanya not prolific enough. They have also not managed to replace the void left by James Bolton, with Marcus Fraser their only right-sided centre-half.

Now out of Europe, manager Stephen Robinson can concentrate on fine-tuning his squad as he looks to build upon last-season's fifth-placed finish in the Premiership.

St Mirren need more cover for Marcus Fraser. | SNS Group

St Johnstone

Under new ownership, American Adam Webb says money is there for manager Craig Levein to spend, although he has promised prudence to mirror years of austerity under the Browns. Goalkeeper and defence have been reconfigured, while raw but exciting Ghanaian midfielder Adam Essel has arrived.