A Rangers transfer target is 'likely' to move to Europe this summer, as Scott McTominay edges towards a summer transfer.

Rangers are set to miss out on the signing of a key transfer target after it was revealed the player is ‘likely’ to move to Italy or Spain this summer.

Philippe Clement has been keen to strengthen his squad throughout the window, as he attempts to build a Rangers squad capable of challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season. The 50-year-old head coach has been able to bring in nine players this summer, but conceded the club must need to sell before they buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Belgian boss calling for the club to be ‘smart’ in the transfer window, Rangers had identified a loan move for Manchester United academy ace Hannibal Mejbri this month. The 21-year-old was linked with a transfer to the Gers by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in July, who confirmed Mejbri ‘would leave’ the EPL giants during the Caught Offside podcast. It was also reported that rivals Celtic were looking to gazump Rangers and that the Hoops had eyed a permanent move for the Red Devil’s youngster.

However, a move to Glasgow now appears to be dead in the water with Mejbri now ‘expected to depart United’ in order to move to Italy or Spain. The midfielder was left out of the Manchester United for the 1-0 opening day win over Fulham on Friday and it appears he has no future at the club, despite a cameo role during their pre-season campaign.

Staying with Manchester United, the EPL giants are reported to have made progress in their bid to bring Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford in a move that could see finally Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay exit Old Trafford. United have been aiming to add a midfielder before the transfer window shuts and made the 23-year-old a priority. Manchester United are already believed to have agreed personal terms, though the Ligue 1 outfit had been reluctant to budge on their asking price.