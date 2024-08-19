Rangers target now 'likely' to move to Europe as £30m-rated Scott McTominay offered 'solution' at Man Utd
Rangers are set to miss out on the signing of a key transfer target after it was revealed the player is ‘likely’ to move to Italy or Spain this summer.
Philippe Clement has been keen to strengthen his squad throughout the window, as he attempts to build a Rangers squad capable of challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season. The 50-year-old head coach has been able to bring in nine players this summer, but conceded the club must need to sell before they buy.
With the Belgian boss calling for the club to be ‘smart’ in the transfer window, Rangers had identified a loan move for Manchester United academy ace Hannibal Mejbri this month. The 21-year-old was linked with a transfer to the Gers by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in July, who confirmed Mejbri ‘would leave’ the EPL giants during the Caught Offside podcast. It was also reported that rivals Celtic were looking to gazump Rangers and that the Hoops had eyed a permanent move for the Red Devil’s youngster.
However, a move to Glasgow now appears to be dead in the water with Mejbri now ‘expected to depart United’ in order to move to Italy or Spain. The midfielder was left out of the Manchester United for the 1-0 opening day win over Fulham on Friday and it appears he has no future at the club, despite a cameo role during their pre-season campaign.
Staying with Manchester United, the EPL giants are reported to have made progress in their bid to bring Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford in a move that could see finally Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay exit Old Trafford. United have been aiming to add a midfielder before the transfer window shuts and made the 23-year-old a priority. Manchester United are already believed to have agreed personal terms, though the Ligue 1 outfit had been reluctant to budge on their asking price.
According to ManchesterWorld, the Red Devils have made now a breakthrough though, as they look to secure the Uruguayan's signature and the transfer could signal an end to McTominay’s time in Manchester. The arrival of Urgarte would likely see one midfielder depart and McTominay is the player expected to leave, with Fulham now ready to offer a ‘solution’ as they agree match United’s £30million asking price following weeks of negotiation.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.