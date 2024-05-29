Here is Scotland’s complete record at the European Championships ahead of this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Scotland are now just weeks away from heading to Germany to take part in a second successive European Championships.

Confidence is high after an outstanding qualifying campaign saw them defeat Spain and Norway and there is optimism that Steve Clarke’s side might make the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time in Scottish football history.

Drawn in Group A, Scotland will kick off the tournament in Munich against tournament hosts Germany before heading to Cologne to face Switzerland and finally travelling to Stuttgart to take on Hungary.

Did you know...? Steve Clarke is the only manager/head coach to lead Scotland into two European Championships.

What is Scotland’s record at the Euros?

The Tartan Army have been at three European Championships in their history - Euro 1992, Euro 1992 and Euro 2020 - but have failed to make the knockout stages each time.

Therefore Scotland’s Euros record is as follows:

Played: 9

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 5

Goals scored: 5

Goals conceded: 10

What is Scotland’s biggest win at the Euros?

Scotland’s biggest win at the tournament was a 3-0 victory over CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) at Euro 1992 Idrottsparken, Norrköping, Sweden in front of an attendance of 14,660.

Goals from Paul McStay (7), Brian McNair (14) and a late penalty from Gary McAllister (84) sealed the win for Andy Roxburgh’s side.

Line-up: Goram, Boyd, Gough, McKimmie, McPherson, McAllister, McCall, McClair, McStay, McCoist, Gallagher.

What is Scotland biggest defeat at the Euros?

Scotland’s biggest defeat at the tournament was the 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat to Croatia at Hampden Park in front of an attendance of 9,896.

While Scotland have lost 2-0 three times at the Euros (Germany in 1992, England in 1996 and Czech Republic at Euro 2020), their defeat to Croatia is classified as the heaviest due to it being the first and only time they have conceded three goals at the tournament.

Line-up: Marshall, McTominay, Hanley, Tierney, O’Donnell, McGregor, McGinn, Armstrong, Robertson, Dykes, Adams.

Who is Scotland’s top scorer at the Euros?

While John Wark, Joe Jordan and Archie Gemmill have all scored multiple goals for Scotland at major tournaments, Scotland have only scored five goal at the European Championship and each of them have been scored by different players.

Brian McClair, Paul McStay, Ally McCoist, Gary McAllister all have Callum McGregor one goal each for Scotland at the European Championships.

Who is Scotland’s record appearance maker at the European Championships?

This title is shared by three players, all of whom played in every game for Scotland at both Euro 1992 in Sweden and Euro 1996 in England. Most appearances: Andy Goram, Gary McAllister and Stuart McCall all have six appearances each.

Who is the youngest player to play at the Euros for Scotland?

This could change during the European Championships in Germany with 18-year-old Ben Doak of Liverpool becoming Scotland’s youngest player if he is chosen as part of the final squad and makes an appearance at the tournament.

However, as it stands, Nathan Patterson is the youngest player to play for the Tartan Army at the major tournament after his appearance at Euro 2020 against Croatia. He was aged 19 years and 249 days at the time. Billy Gilmour played against England in the same tournament, but was aged 20 years and seven days.

Who is the oldest player to play at the Euros for Scotland?

This is another Scotland statistic that change during the summer with Craig Gordon a potential squad member for Euro 2024.